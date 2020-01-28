ElectrifAi Welcomes Gregg McNulty and Luming Wang in New C-Suite Roles

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, a global leader in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) products, today announced two additions to the company's C-Suite. Gregg McNulty became the company's chief intelligence officer and will oversee enterprise technology strategy, architecture, engineering, information security, data center operations, end user computing and more. Luming Wang joins as ElectrifAi's new chief technology officer where he brings over three decades of IT experience and industry relationships to help ElectrifAi grow and lead the market for AI and ML solutions.

In his daily duties, McNulty will lead teams deploying and managing technology solutions and addressing critical business, operational and security issues. Wang will spearhead outlining the company's technological vision and implement strategies that ensure business needs are aligned with optimizing technological resources.

Most recently, McNulty was the chief technology officer of CVS Health, a leading pharmacy healthcare provider with $194B in revenue in 2018. His responsibilities included all aspects of technology including architecture, engineering, information security, data centers, operations and IT vendor management across the enterprise.

"In the coming decades, many of the most relevant solutions in global business will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning," McNulty said. "ElectrifAi is an AI and ML leader and I'm delighted to join an outstanding, brilliant and diverse team that will deliver sophisticated, cutting-edge solutions and products and meaningful results for its enterprise clients."

Wang most recently served as head of data for Millennium Management LLC, a global investment management firm that manages approximately $38.5 billion in assets, and as head of deep learning at Uber, where he was the founding manager of the company's deep learning platform, Michelangelo. Wang also served in stints as a principal development manager at Microsoft and senior software development manager at Amazon.

"Technology evolves around data," said Wang. "Having been part of the driving force for data-driven decision-making at some of the world's top companies, I'm thrilled to bring technical leadership, vision and the best machine-learning practices to my new role at ElectrifAI. From Edward Scott, to the executive team, to each and every data scientist and software engineer, we have a team that is laser-focused on creating the best value for our customers."

"Gregg's deep expertise in high-performing transaction workloads and security, and business and operational requirements, along with Luming's proven ability to drive changes and promote engineering excellence across a wide range of dynamic organizations will strengthen ElectrifAi's ability to continue providing best-in-class service to our clients, and will support our growth in key markets," said CEO Edward Scott.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in building innovative artificial intelligence-based products and is on a mission to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving profit improvement, performance improvement and risk reduction. Founded in 2004, the company draws on 15 years of industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. The company's Ai-based products reach across business functions, systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time with over 100+ data scientists, 50+ software engineers and a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai more understandable, accessible and profitable for businesses across industries—and all over the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in San Diego, Shanghai and New Delhi.

