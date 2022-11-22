Electrification Strategies of Shared Mobility Operators 2022: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

Nov 22, 2022, 10:30 ET
By 2030, the shared mobility market will have 10.5 million electric vehicles in its fleet dominated by electric bikes and then ride-hailing vehicles. Electrification was under the radar of all the mobility operators and cities, even before the pandemic. Cities should neither lose sight of the long-term goal which is to reduce GHG emissions nor break the EV momentum, as the industry has invested tens of billions in new EVs, underlying technologies, and the charging infrastructure.
Favorable regulations, incentives, and tax rebates focused on shared mobility operators can provide the impetus to continue the electrification of mobility fleets. Electric vehicles are becoming more attractive, as they have increased electric range. All shared mobility segments, be it carsharing, DRT, ride-hailing, or bike sharing are increasing the proportion of electric vehicles in their fleets. Regulations are driving fleets to electrify. The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. Multiple participants are involved in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirements of the increasing number of electric vehicles in operation.
The penetration rates vary across regions and across business segments. For instance, in Europe, the penetration level for carsharing is as low as less than 5% in countries like Turkey and can go as high as 60% in the Netherlands, Norway, and so on. This completely depends on how supportive the infrastructure and regulations are. A very good example is Madrid where there are reserved parking spots for carsharing. Further, electric vehicles are allowed to enter the restricted access zone for free and are granted free parking in many locations.
Similarly, if we look at bike sharing, operators are increasingly focusing on electrifying their fleet. Kick-scooter sharing providers which are foraying into bike sharing provide an all-electric fleet. Some of the major participants offering an all-electric fleet are Lime, Tier Mobility, and Dott.
Research Scope
This study covers the global electric shared mobility market, key electrification strategies, charging infrastructure and the key participants in each segment. The key kinds of electric shared mobility in the scope of the study are:
- Carsharing (traditional and P2P)
- Ride-hailing
- Bikesharing
- Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)
Research Highlights
- Strategic imperatives and growth environment
- Key industry drivers and challenges
- Deep diving into the electrification strategies in each shared mobility segment (carsharing (P2P and traditional), ride-hailing, DRT, and bike sharing)
- Successful case studies
Key Issues Addressed
- Fleet size of electric vehicles in shared mobility segments
- Charging scenarios by segments
- Key strategies to encourage electric shared mobility by segments
- Key schemes and regulations
- Major electric shared mobility programs
- Pricing
- Market outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Car-sharing
- Car-sharing Business Models
- Growth Metrics
- Fleet-size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region
- Penetration Forecast of xEV by Region
- Charging Scenario: Station-based
- Charging Scenario: Free Floating
- Charging Scenario: P2P Car-Sharing
- The Number of Chargers Necessary
- Cost Breakdown Analysis for Car-Sharing and Charging Operators
- Cost of Ownership and Usage
- Strategies to Encourage Electric Car-Sharing
- Car-sharing Schemes and Regulations
- Car-sharing Programs: Free Floating and Station-based
- Car-sharing Program: P2P Sharing
- Car-sharing Pricing Scheme
- Case Study: BlueIndy - Why Did It Not Work?
- Green Mobility: A Focus on All-electric Car-Sharing
- Electric Car-sharing Outlook, 2022
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ride-hailing
- Ride-hailing Business Models
- Growth Metrics
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region
- xEV Penetration Forecast by Region
- Charging Scenarios
- Ownership and Usage Costs
- Strategies to Encourage Electric Ride-hailing
- Ride-hailing Schemes and Regulations
- Ride-hailing Programs
- Ride-hailing Pricing
- Operators' Electrification Targets
- Case Study: BluSmart - A Focus on All-electric Ride-hailing
- Electric Ride-hailing Outlook, 2022
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing
- Segmentation and Definition
- Growth Metrics
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region
- xEV Penetration Forecast by Region
- Charging Scenarios
- Charging Scenario: Free Floating
- Cost Breakdown Analysis for Bike Sharing and Charging Operators
- Strategies to Encourage eBike Sharing
- Bike-sharing Regulations
- Bike-sharing Pricing
- Bike-sharing Programs
- Case Study: Lime - A Focus on All-electric Bike Sharing
- eBike Sharing Market Outlook, 2022
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: DRT
- DRT: Market Overview
- The Concept of DRT
- Growth Metrics
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region
- xEV Penetration Forecast by Region
- Factors Promoting the Transition to a DRT Model
- Charging Scenarios
- Strategies to Encourage Electric DRT
- Electric DRT Schemes and Regulations
- Electric DRT Programs
- DRT Pricing
- Case Study: Moia - A Focus on an All-electric DRT
- Electric DRT Outlook, 2022
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations Promoting the Shift to Sustainable Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models, and New Technologies Underpinning Long-term Shared Mobility Growth
8. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Dott
- Lime
- Tier Mobility
