Electrified Fleet Adoption Surges Despite Slowing EV Demand in Passenger Market

80% of Global Commercial Fleet Leaders Surveyed Set Goal for 25% EVs by 2030, Latest Frost & Sullivan Insights Reveal

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conducted by Frost & Sullivan and commissioned by WEX (NYSE: WEX), a new report provides key insights for organisations managing mixed-energy fleets across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The study underscores the rapid progress in fleet electrification. While EV adoption rates vary by business and fleet type, most fleet managers expect a significant increase in EVs to enter their fleets over the next five years. Almost half of those surveyed stated that 50% or more of their fleet would consist of EVs by 2030.

The 2024 global survey, "The Commercial EV Transition: Global Insights on a Mixed-Energy Fleet Future," offers comprehensive insights to help organisations navigate and capitalise on the shift to electrification across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The transition to a mixed-energy fleet – which integrates both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles – will take time, but fleet managers are working actively to accelerate the process. EV adoption rates will vary significantly depending on factors such as the region, industry, and organisational scale, making it crucial to understanding the underlying dynamics that can unlock opportunities for more sustainable and cost-efficient operations.

"The study demonstrates that there is still high ambition to integrate EVs into fleet operations, not just to meet sustainability targets but to enable more cost-effective operations, however, achieving this transition presents significant challenges," said Dr. Jose Pereira, Director in the Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Advisory practice.

"This report's findings demonstrate that fleet managers continue to seek guidance from trusted experts and partners to determine the best approach for their needs," he added. "A key issue is understanding how to develop an optimal EV adoption roadmap that balances the initial investments in vehicle and charging infrastructure costs with the operational savings opportunities that come from lower electric fuel costs, reduced servicing and extended vehicle service life, as well as the improved driver satisfaction and wellbeing from quieter and smoother vehicles"

As fleet managers begin to manage a mix of traditional and electric vehicles, they face new challenges such as keeping site EV infrastructure online, optimising energy costs through improved scheduling and route planning, and managing payments from various charging locations. This will necessitate adjustments to existing fleet management and payment systems to ensure smooth operations and a viable overall business case.

The report also addresses broader industry implications, identifying the top three challenges for fleet operators: fuel costs (67%), operational expenses (66%), and profit margins (59%). These challenges reflect fleet managers' pressures to manage expenses and maintain profitability while transitioning to new technologies and sustainable practices.

About the Fleet Study

These are the findings of a Frost & Sullivan study commissioned by WEX between February-March 2024, based on interviews with mixed-energy fleet operators about their journey towards electrification, representing over 500 organisations across seven markets: 273 respondents in Europe,110 respondents in the United States, and 120 respondents in two Asia-Pacific markets in Asia-Pacific (120 respondents).

A complimentary copy of the study is available for download here. Market-level insights can be viewed for the United Kingdom, Benelux (comprised of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), France, Germany, Italy, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth initiatives. Frost & Sullivan leverages over 60 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents.

To engage with our growth experts for more information, click here

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

[email protected]

+44 (0)20 331 01228

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan