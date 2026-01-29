Electrified Thermal Solutions Appoints Supratim Das as VP of Finance

Former Electric Hydrogen Executive, and Climate Technology Veteran Joins as Company Scales Toward Commercial Deployment of Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery Globally to Provide Heat Lower Than Cost of Natural Gas

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Electrified Thermal Solutions, a leader in electrified heating and thermal energy storage projects, today announced the appointment of Supratim Das as Vice President of Finance. Das joins from Electric Hydrogen (EH2), where he most recently served as Director of Commercial Finance, having seen its growth journey from a small startup to a billion dollar green hydrogen company with a gigafactory in Massachusetts. The appointment follows the recent commissioning of Electrified Thermal's first commercial-scale Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery in Texas.

Supratim Das, VP of Finance

A two-time Forbes lister with a PhD and MBA from MIT, Das brings nine years of climate technology experience spanning roles as a scientist, investor, and operator. At Electric Hydrogen, Das contributed to the company's growth through multiple debt, equity and grant financings totaling >$700M, and paved the way to addressing FOAK project finance risk for lenders at the $100M+ scale by leveraging credit enhancement & off-balance-sheet liquidity instruments. Das, as the principal financial officer, will now lead all corporate and project finance as well as capital markets & formation strategy for Electrified Thermal Solutions, as the company transitions from technology demonstration to scaled commercial deployments, targeting delivery of 2 gigawatts of thermal power capacity by 2030 across the globe, at a cost lower than that of natural gas.

Electrified Thermal's Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery uses electrically conductive firebricks to store low-cost electricity as heat up to 1,800°C (3,275°F) for hours or days, temperatures high enough to replace fossil fuels in the most demanding industrial processes including steel, cement, chemicals, and glass manufacturing. The company's investors include ArcelorMittal's XCarb® Innovation Fund, with plans for technology validation at ArcelorMittal's GasLab facility in Spain. Other major investor backers include cement producer giant Holcim and one of the world's largest iron ore producers, Vale.

"Strategic backing from the XCarb® Innovation Fund and other major industry backers confirms that the Joule Hive is the definitive thermal storage solution for heavy industry. Our engineering delivers a 'no-brainer' advantage: the highest temperatures and direct grid integration that transforms a customer facility into a flexible, dispatchable load that provides both zero-carbon heat at cost lower than natural gas and essential grid stability," said Das. "We aren't competing with other thermal batteries; we are competing with natural gas, and we are winning on price, durability, and high-temperature performance. Now fully operational, we are blitzscaling to provide our partners with a carbon-free edge that makes fossil fuel-reliant operations uneconomical."

"Supra brings deep cross-functional experience scaling energy technologies into industrial markets," said Daniel Stack, Co-founder and CEO of Electrified Thermal Solutions. "Our technology is proven, our first commercial-scale system is live, and we are executing commercial deployments with industrial partners. Supra's leadership strengthens our financial strategy as we scale manufacturing and build larger projects with industry partners globally."

Electrified Thermal Solutions is pioneering the future of zero-carbon industrial heat lower than the cost of natural gas. The core technology was developed from 10+ years of research at MIT, the electrically and thermally conductive 'E-bricks' at the heart of Electrified Thermal's Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery represent a step-change improvement in electric heating technology in terms of high-temperature performance and durability. The company's thermal battery converts and stores clean electricity as heat, delivering unprecedented near-flame temperature heat (up to 1,800°C / 3,275°F) with direct grid integration, offering the most cost-effective, clean alternative to fossil fuels for industrial process heat.

