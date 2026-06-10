Electrified Thermal Solutions Earns 20-Year Lifetime Validation of Core Materials by Engineering Firm DNV

Independent review confirms commercial thermal energy storage system is built to meet the durability demands of industrial deployment

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrified Thermal Solutions, a leader in electric heating and thermal energy storage for industry, announced that DNV has independently reviewed the 20-year useful life of the core materials in its Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery. The report gives industrial customers and project financiers a trusted, third-party basis for evaluating long-term performance, and the confidence that manufacturers can meet heat demand with local power assets instead of natural gas for two decades, shielding operations from volatile fuel markets and strengthening energy security and resilience.

DNV's report supports Electrified Thermal's lifetime claims for the core components of the Joule Hive: the electrically conductive firebrick element; the surrounding refractory that provides structural support, thermal storage and heat transfer to the application; and the metal electrode interface, which delivers power from the grid into the bricks. DNV examined key thermal-mechanical-electrical test data, engineering calculations, and life-assessment methods for each, and concluded that Electrified Thermal's claims are technically reasonable within the design basis and operating parameters.

"This report shows that our product can withstand the thermal demands of industrial operation not only for a season, but for decades," said Joey Kabel, co-founder and CTO of Electrified Thermal Solutions. "DNV's review gives customers independent confirmation that the Joule Hive is built for long-term industrial operation."

The Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery stores electricity as heat in its ceramic bricks at temperatures up to 1,800°C (3,275°F), compatible with 480V to 100kV electricity supply. When a facility requires heat, air flows through the brick channels and carries it to furnaces, kilns or boilers on demand, at output temperatures adjustable from 200°C to 1,800°C.

Electrified Thermal's first 20 MWh commercial-scale Joule Hive system is operational at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas. The company operates and manufactures out of its headquarters in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Electrified Thermal Solutions: Electrified Thermal Solutions is pioneering the future of zero-carbon industrial heat. Developed from 12+ years of research at MIT and backed by global industrials such as Holcim, Vale and ArcelorMittal, the electrically and thermally conductive bricks at the heart of Electrified Thermal's Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery represent a step-change improvement in electric heating technology in terms of high-temperature performance, ease of grid integration and durability. The company's thermal battery converts and stores clean electricity as heat, delivering unprecedented near-flame temperature heat (up to 1,800°C / 3,275°F) from 480V to 100kV electricity, offering the most cost-effective, clean alternative to fossil fuels, enabling energy security and resiliency of industry.

For more information, visit electrifiedthermal.com

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

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SOURCE Electrified Thermal Solutions