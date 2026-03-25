Electrified Thermal Launches New Headquarters, E-Brick Production Facility, and Hires Manufacturing Veteran

Company scales production capabilities ahead of 2026 commercial deployments

MEDFORD, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrified Thermal Solutions, a leader in thermal energy storage for industry, today announced the opening of their new headquarters and production facility in the Boston-area, expanding production capacity for its proprietary electrically conductive firebricks (E-Bricks) to meet growing demand for its Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery.

Electrified Thermal Solutions E-Brick Production Facility

The new facility gives Electrified Thermal direct control over E-Brick manufacturing at a scale to support > 500 MWh of Joule Hive deployments annually, accelerating production timelines and supporting commercial deployments through 2030. The investment builds on the company's recently signed partnership with HarbisonWalker International (HWI), a member of Calderys, through which HWI supplies key raw materials and has the potential to adopt and expand manufacturing processes proven at the Boston site. Together, the Boston facility and HWI partnership establish a scalable, U.S.-based supply chain for high–performance E–Bricks. The grand opening comes as the company's first megawatt-scale commercial demonstration is operational in Texas and preparing for additional customer deployments across the steel, cement, chemicals, and mining sectors.

Alongside the manufacturing expansion, Electrified Thermal has appointed Thomas Holmes as Vice President of Manufacturing. Holmes oversees the company's manufacturing strategy and operations as Electrified Thermal scales toward its target of 2 GW of thermal power capacity by 2030.

"Bringing E-Brick manufacturing to scale represents a major milestone in our journey to electrify industrial heat," said Joey Kabel, CTO and Co-founder of Electrified Thermal Solutions. "This facility allows us to refine our manufacturing processes and accelerate scalability both internally and with refractory partners. Combined with Tom Holmes' proven expertise in scaling advanced manufacturing operations, we're positioned to deliver on our commitment to provide cost-competitive, zero-carbon heat to industries worldwide."

Holmes joins Electrified Thermal from 6K Inc., where he served as Vice President of Engineering, leading the commercialization of UniMelt plasma reactor technology and achieving world-class manufacturing performance. Prior to 6K, Holmes spent several decades across Siemens Healthineers, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Saint Gobain, and Corning, where he led the design, validation, and manufacturing of complex products. His experience spans medical devices, fuel cell systems, and high-performance ceramics, with a track record of bringing novel technologies from concept to commercial scale.

"Electrified Thermal has developed a breakthrough technology that addresses one of the most challenging aspects of industrial electrification," said Thomas Holmes. "The E-Brick technology is engineered for manufacturability, leveraging existing supply chains and proven production methods used in the refractory industry for decades. My focus will be on establishing robust manufacturing processes that can scale rapidly to meet growing demand while maintaining the reliability and performance that industrial customers demand."

The Joule Hive Thermal Battery uses E-Bricks. These 100% oxide-based, electrically conductive firebricks eliminate the degradation issues of conventional heating elements and deliver temperatures up to 1,800°C (3,275°F) with a projected lifespan of 20-30 years, serving industries including cement, steel, chemicals, and glass.

The new manufacturing capabilities support Electrified Thermal's goal to deploy 2 gigawatts of thermal power capacity by 2030, contributing significantly to industrial electrification efforts worldwide.

About Electrified Thermal Solutions: Electrified Thermal Solutions is pioneering the future of zero-carbon industrial heat. Developed at MIT and backed by global industrials such as Holcim, Vale and ArcelorMittal, the electrically and thermally conductive bricks at the heart of Electrified Thermal's Joule Hive™ Thermal Battery represent a step-change improvement in electric heating technology in terms of high-temperature performance, ease of grid integration and durability. The company's thermal battery converts and stores clean electricity as heat, delivering unprecedented near-flame temperature heat (up to 1,800°C / 3,275°F), offering the most cost-effective, clean alternative to fossil fuels.

For more information, please visit www.electrifiedthermal.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

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SOURCE Electrified Thermal Solutions