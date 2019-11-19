Electrify America and Lyft Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Rideshare Charging to Help Decrease Emissions by Increasing Miles Traveled by EVs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America announced today an agreement with Lyft to provide the rideshare company's Express Drive program renters of electric vehicles (EV) with convenient and included charging on its DC fast charging network.

Express Drive is Lyft's short-term car rental program that gives people wanting to drive on the rideshare platform access to an electric vehicle through its rental providers. The ultra-fast DC charging on Electrify America's network is automatically included with the vehicle's weekly rental and helps ensure that Lyft's Express Drive EVs spend less time charging and more time giving rides.

Starting next month in Denver, Colorado, the electric vehicle fleet which was newly introduced to Lyft's Express Drive program will begin to charge at Electrify America's seven DC fast charging stations with 30 chargers. The company plans to add approximately 19 additional stations and about 75 more DC fast chargers by the end of 2021 in Denver.

As more electric vehicles are introduced into Lyft's Express Drive program nationwide, the collaboration with Electrify America will grow to include these DC fast charger benefits in new markets.

"This unique relationship with Lyft will be a game changer in helping us advance EV adoption and in reaching new consumer audiences through infrastructure, education and awareness initiatives," said Brendan Jones, chief operating officer at Electrify America. "With this agreement, Lyft drivers will enjoy the advantages of Electrify America's ultra-fast and convenient charging network to ensure that they can get back on the road quickly to transport riders to their destinations."

"Lyft's mission is to improve lives with the world's best transportation, and part of that commitment is taking action to put more clean vehicles on the road," said Cal Lankton, Vice President for Fleet and Global Operations at Lyft. "However, we can't have an impact without providing our drivers with fast, convenient access to charging, which is why we are thrilled to be working with Electrify America."

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com . For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com .

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships. Lyft was founded in 2012 and has over 30 million riders and over 2 million drivers. We are singularly focused on improving people's lives with the world's best transportation and committed to building reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.

