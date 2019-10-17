Electrify America Announces Agreement with Ford Motor Company to Provide Future All-Electric Vehicle Owners with Access to Ultra-Fast Public Charging Network

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today announced an agreement with Ford Motor Company to provide ultra-fast public charging for their future electric vehicles on the Electrify America network. As part of the agreement, the automaker will provide future customers of its all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV with public fast charging capabilities through Electrify America's growing charging network across the country.

Customers will be able to manage their charging plan through features of the company's FordPass app, as well as through their vehicle's touch screen, that will be supported by a comprehensive data feed from Electrify America. The FordPass app will provide real time location and charger status data to Ford EV drivers for Electrify America's network of ultra-fast EV public chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Ford will be releasing its all-new, Mustang-inspired electric SUV, that has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive, in late 2020.* The vehicle's 150kW charging ability will allow very quick charging speeds on Electrify America's 150 to 350kW network.** Ford estimates that its all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV will be capable to charge up to 47 miles in 10 minutes using Electrify America DC fast chargers, providing peace of mind for customers to be able to charge in minutes, not hours.

"Electrify America is proud to provide Ford customers with access to our nationwide network of ultra-fast public chargers," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "We are committed to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles, and value forward-thinking collaborations with automakers like Ford, that share a similar vision."

"We are excited to be working with Electrify America given its powerful public charging network and impressive plans for expansion," said Matt Stover, director of electric vehicle services, Ford Motor Company. "As part of our $11.5 billion investment in global electric vehicles, we are always working to differentiate our offerings for customers and look forward to providing owners with a premium charging experience and convenient access to Electrify America's comprehensive network."

Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. The company will expand to 45 states and the District of Columbia, including two cross-country routes and 29 major metros, delivering on its commitment to support increased zero emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly.

*Based on full charge. Targeted range applies to an available configuration. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age. Final EPA-estimated ratings available in the 2020 calendar year.

**Range and charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations and EPA-estimated range calculation methodology. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge. Actual vehicle range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age Final EPA-estimated ratings available in the 2020 calendar year.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest, open and brand-neutral DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com. For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com

