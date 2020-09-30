Electrify America Launches Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Rural Fresno County

Electrify America is working in collaboration with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency (FCRTA) and Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW; formerly Envision Solar) to place the rapidly deployed EV ARC™ charging stations in easily accessible public locations. Eight standalone units equipped with Electrify America Level 2 EV chargers are available free of charge to customers:

Available now:

Donny Wright Park , 630 West Fresno Street, Fowler, CA 93625

, 630 West Fresno Street, 93625 Orange Cover City Hall, 633 6th Street, Orange Cove, CA 93646

93646 Parking Lot, 1st Street/E. Front Street, Selma, CA 93662

93662 Police Department, 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA , 93234

, 93234 Police Department, 8770 S. Mendocino Ave, Parlier, CA 93648

93648 City Parking Lot, Corner of H and 12th Street, Reedley, CA 93654

93654 City Parking Lot, 643 Quince Street, Mendota, CA 93640

Available beginning Friday, October 2:

Veterans Park, S. Indianola Ave /E. Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA 93657

"Our work to expand access to sustainable, affordable electric vehicle charging options to communities that are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change is incredibly important" said Nina Huesgen, senior manager, Home and eCommerce at Electrify America. "Providing this access to charging that is independent from the grid is particularly key to rural areas, which may lack sufficient access to infrastructure, and can increase the confidence of local EV drivers in need of public charging options."

"FCRTA is pleased to partner with Electrify America in hosting eight EV ARC™ units in Fresno County. These cities are ideal locations for rural residents to use this technology in improving the air quality and health standards," said Moses Stites, general manager of Fresno County Rural Transit Agency. "This is a collaborative effort in reducing greenhouse gases and promoting a sustainable environment in disadvantaged communities."

"Electrify America is an established leader in the EV charging industry and we're thrilled to continue to deploy our EV charging infrastructure products with them," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "At Beam, we're committed to rapid and scalable deployments of EV charging infrastructure. Working with Electrify America to bring the driving on sunshine experience to underserved communities, where air quality is often worse than in more affluent districts, gives us another great opportunity to demonstrate the value of our off-grid products. The on-board emergency power panels will contribute to energy security in the area as well."

This charging infrastructure is part of Electrify America's $2 million investment in solar-powered EV charging stations intended for deployment in rural parts of the state. Each of the 30 Beam Global EV ARC™ charging stations will offer two Level 2 chargers with the ability to charge up to 3.5kW. The units come equipped with onboard ARC Technology™ energy storage that enables them to operate at night, in inclement weather and during grid outages. EV ARC™ units are independently rated to withstand winds up to 120 mph and floods up to 9.5 feet and can operate in the event of a blackout or power outage.

The solar charging stations have been incorporated into Electrify America's quickly expanding network to offer another option for EV drivers looking to charge their vehicle. Beginning this fall, customers using the Electrify America app will be able to quickly identify the solar-powered chargers by a sun icon, which will show the exact location of the charging station.

The additional 22 EV ARC™ charging stations will be deployed in other rural areas of the state and will be available by the end of 2020. The investment is part of Electrify America's California Cycle 2 ZEV Investment Plan , which is available at https://www.electrifyamerica.com .

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America's Electrify Home ® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. For more information, visit electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com .

Media Contact

Mike Moran, Electrify America

[email protected]

(703) 872-7936

About Beam Global

Beam Global produces innovative, sustainable technology enabling electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption and costs of grid-tied solutions. Our products include our patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media, and disaster preparedness packages.

We develop, patent, design, engineer and manufacture unique and advanced renewably energized products that save our customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly EVSI and EVSIW). For more information visit https://www.BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

Media Contact

The Bulleit Group for Beam Global

[email protected]

415-742-1894

SOURCE Electrify America

Related Links

http://www.electrifyamerica.com

