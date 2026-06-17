Electrify America Opens New EV Fast Charging Station in Santa Barbara, California

Large-format station features 20 Hyper-Fast chargers capable of 350 kW

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today opened a new large-format electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Santa Barbara, Calif., expanding access to fast, seamless and convenient EV charging in the city's downtown core.

Located on the site of the former Greyhound Bus depot at 36 West Carrillo Street, this station offers 20 Hyper-Fast chargers. Each charger is capable of speeds up to 350 kilowatts (kW), which can add up to 20 miles of driving range per minute for EVs that accept high-power charging.

Electrify America's new large-format EV charging station in Santa Barbara features 20 Hyper-Fast chargers capable of 350 kW. An aerial view of Electrify America's new large-format EV charging station in Santa Barbara.

The new station also has a 1.9 megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS), which is Electrify America's largest public BESS deployment to date. The BESS stores energy from the electrical grid during low usage periods and when abundant solar energy is available. It then discharges this energy during high demand periods, helping to expand charging capacity, reduce stress on the grid and maximize use of renewable energy.

"This large-format station showcases the next evolution of charging infrastructure, combining high-power charging with integrated battery energy storage to deliver reliable capacity at scale," said Rob Barrosa, Electrify America President and CEO. "By incorporating advanced storage technology, we're able to bring Hyper-Fast charging to locations that have traditionally been difficult to serve, while making it easy for customers to integrate charging into their daily routines in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara."

The Carrillo Street location is the company's second in Santa Barbara, with the first station located at 3790 State Street. It's also one of Electrify America's four large-format stations in California, joining locations in Santa Monica, San Diego and San Francisco. These large-format stations with 20 or more chargers are part of Electrify America's strategy to reduce wait times and increase charging capacity in line with growing demand.

"With gas prices remaining a burden on working families, the move to electric is a matter of savings," said Senator Monique Limón, President pro Tempore of the California State Senate. "By expanding our public charging network, we are making it easier for Californians to choose a vehicle that costs significantly less to fuel and maintain. Our legislative goal is simple: make the cleanest choice the easiest and most affordable choice for every driver in the state."

At opening, the station will offer 20 chargers with CCS connectors. Later this summer, Electrify America will convert some of these CCS connectors to NACS as part of its ongoing NACS pilot program.

"Increasing charging infrastructure is critical for speeding up our statewide transition to zero-emission vehicles," said Gregg Hart, member of the California State Assembly for the 37th district. "As we help drivers make the shift, we are reducing California's carbon footprint, improving the air quality of our communities, and—importantly—saving consumers money at the gas pump. I am proud to support these efforts."

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, one of the largest DC fast charging networks in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced, and built for customers.

Your Network, Powered by Electrify America delivers turnkey DC fast charging solutions for businesses and franchise owners.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC