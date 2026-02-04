2025 Recap: Electrify America Powers EV Drivers to Charge First, Charge Easy, and Charge Forward

While utilization grew 21% year-over-year, Electrify America's initiatives naturally aligned across three strategic themes that helped the growing EV community Charge On. Charge First reflects our continued expansion of the network and placing chargers where life happens. Charge Easy is all about providing an easy, seamless experience throughout every touchpoint. Lastly, Charge Forward captures our future-minded work, where new technologies are developed, and innovations are tested. Electrify America is committed to not just building chargers, but building confidence in the future of electric mobility.

A major milestone achieved by Electrify America under these three priorities includes opening two large-format stations of 20+ chargers in California, designed to smooth traffic flow and improve the customer experience. Additionally, over 1,100 EV chargers were upgraded to Next-Generation chargers, ensuring a fast, seamless charging experience.

"As we approach our 10-year anniversary, I think about the millions of drivers who have shaped Electrify America into what it stands for today. Our year-over-year growth isn't just a sign of a strong company; it reflects a growing community of EV drivers who believe in an electric future — and we're honored to be their charging provider along the way," said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America.

Since its inception, Electrify America has deployed, listened, and learned. It continues to be the Hyper-Fast network chosen by millions of EV drivers and hundreds of brands for seamless charging that EV drivers can count on. From everyday commutes to long-distance trips, Electrify America is there to help drivers get moving.

