GM Streamlines Public Charging with Electrify America

The Electrify America network is now easily accessible for GM EV customers via the myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac apps — further centralizing the charging experience. Drivers looking to charge at one of the 5,000+ DC-Fast chargers across the country can check charger availability, plan their routes, and pay for charging sessions utilizing their myBrand app

DETROIT, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GM is streamlining public charging because convenient access is at the heart of a great EV ownership experience. Now, you can find, charge, and pay at more than 5,000 Electrify America fast-charging stations, including Hyper-Fast 350-kW chargers, right from the myChevrolet, myGMC, or myCadillac app already on your phone.

With Electrify America built in, customers get a unified charging experience that eliminates the hassle of multiple apps and puts everything they need in one place. Owners can navigate to the Public Charging page in their myBrand app and look for supported networks, enabling fast and convenient charging while traveling throughout the U.S.

"We're collaborating across the industry to deliver not just more chargers, but better public charging experiences," said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy. "Our work with Electrify America helps make public charging easier to access for GM EV drivers."

The integration supports GM's broader goal of connecting drivers to an expanding ecosystem of public charging infrastructure. Across the U.S. and Canada, GM drivers can access more than 250,000 public charging stations.

"As EV travel continues to grow, so does the need for convenient charging experiences," said Robert Barrosa, CEO and president of Electrify America. "Through this integration, GM EV drivers have more Hyper-Fast chargers to choose from and a seamless experience they can count on nationwide, helping them get to the places that matter."

Through the myBrand apps, GM EV drivers can:

Find charging stations nearby with real-time availability

Plan routes and identify charging stops along the way

Monitor charging session status

Pay for charging sessions directly in the app

As GM continues to scale its EV portfolio and charging ecosystem, GM Energy remains focused on collaboration and innovation to support the evolving needs of EV drivers.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced, and built for customers.

Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

