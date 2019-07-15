Electrify America Petitions for First-Ever Emoji in Support of Electric Vehicles

That's why Electrify America – with its network of ultra-fast chargers for electric vehicles – has submitted a formal proposal to the Unicode Consortium, the governing body for emoji creation, to introduce the first-ever "Electric Vehicle With Charger" emoji for smartphone keyboards. The submission announcement, and a corresponding petition on Change.org , comes just two days ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17.

The case for an EV with charger emoji

An increasing number of consumers are purchasing EVs across North America and around the world. In the U.S., plug-in electric car sales rose more than 8 percent since April 20182. With global annual EV sales predicted to rise to 10 million in 20253, electric vehicle ownership is destined to become the norm in the coming years. Furthermore, consumer consideration for EVs is growing – a recent AAA report found more than 40 million Americans said they would consider an EV for their next car4.

Despite this, there is still a lack of awareness among drivers around how EVs operate and their benefits, including:

Federal and state governments offer tax incentives to adopt zero-emission electric vehicles (U.S. federal credit is currently up to $1,875 for Tesla models and as much as $7,500 for other vehicle models).

for Tesla models and as much as for other vehicle models). Many new EVs today can drive well over 200 miles on a single charge while some Tesla models deliver over 300 miles 5 of range, and more charging stations are being built to support the growing number of EVs coming to market.

of range, and more charging stations are being built to support the growing number of EVs coming to market. With responsive torque from standstill, EVs accelerate quickly, offering a fun, quiet and comfortable ride.

"As EVs become more popular and charging station networks continue to expand, we felt it was time for an emoji that reflects the changing industry and future of transportation," said Rich Steinberg, director marketing, communications and Green City initiatives at Electrify America. "We hope an emoji, a symbol used in everyday digital communication, will help more people get used to the idea of driving an EV and become excited about the possibility of owning one someday."

How to get involved:

To support the creation of the "Electric Vehicle With Charger" emoji, consumers can express their excitement on social media using #EVmoji. To sign the petition, please visit Change.org.

For more information on Electrify America, visit electrifyamerica.com.

ABOUT ELECTRIFY AMERICA

Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America headquartered in Reston, VA and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the buildout of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com.

