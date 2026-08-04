Electrify America Recognized for Sustainability Leadership by Business Intelligence Group

Company receives 2026 Sustainability Award for EV education and workforce programs

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today received a 2026 Sustainability Award from the Business Intelligence Group in the Sustainability Leadership category. The award recognizes organizations that are turning sustainability commitments into measurable results.

Electrify America received a 2026 Sustainability Award from the Business Intelligence Group in the Sustainability Leadership category.

Electrify America was recognized for its $7.4 million investment in community-led programs that helped expand equitable access to electric vehicles (EV) across the U.S. in 2025. This investment delivered EV education programs directly to communities impacted by poor air quality and economic inequity, helping make electric mobility accessible and attainable for more drivers.

"This recognition underscores our belief that sustainability and accessibility go hand in hand," said Robert Barrosa, President and CEO of Electrify America. "Through investments in community-led programs and workforce development, we're helping remove barriers to EV adoption, connect more people with the benefits of EVs, and build the EV workforce of the future. We're grateful to our community partners and proud of the progress we've made together to help drivers confidently make the switch to EVs."

Programs funded by Electrify America's investment included on-the-ground community engagement, as well as longer-term workforce and STEM development efforts:

"Electrify America's investment has been foundational to Ecology Action's work. It allowed us, with our partners, to scale trusted, community-based education and create hands-on experiences to turn curiosity into action," said Kalia Vaught, Senior Program Specialist at Ecology Action. "Just as important, it gave us the ability to meet people where they are, providing personalized, one-on-one support that helps turn interest into real purchases for families who may have otherwise felt excluded in the EV transition."

The full list of organizations supported by Electrify America's $7.4 million community investment includes:

"Electrify America understands that the transition to electric mobility only works if it works for everyone," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "By investing directly in community-based organizations and bringing EV education into neighborhoods hit hardest by poor air quality and economic inequity, they're closing a gap that too many EV strategies overlook."

Figures reflect a selection of participating organizations and are not representative of the full scope of Electrify America's 2025 community investment portfolio.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, one of the largest DC fast charging networks in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced, and built for customers.

Your Network, Powered by Electrify America delivers turnkey DC fast charging solutions for businesses and franchise owners.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC