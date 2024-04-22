Electrify Asheville-Buncombe Launches to Improve Residential Energy Efficiency

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Asheville-Buncombe offers a unique new method to help local homeowners learn about and purchase the latest in energy efficiency strategies, including heating and cooling technology.

The innovative program provides support to residents of Asheville and Buncombe County by helping homeowners explore new proven electric technologies, choose participating local contractors, and get help identifying discount incentives and financing alternatives in order to upgrade their home appliances and systems.

"Electrification" is a way to transition from gas, heating oil, or outdated appliances and equipment to high-efficiency electrified alternatives for homes. The Electrify Asheville-Buncombe program features a free new online marketplace in which area contractors showcase innovative heat pump technologies, energy efficiency systems, and support for purchases and installations in local homes.

A shared community-wide objective of achieving complete clean energy reliance in the City of Asheville and Buncombe County by 2042 prompted Electrify Asheville-Buncombe's development and its public rollout this month.

LetsGoElectric.com provides tools to begin taking climate-positive actions, including:

Home Electrification Journey & Solutions: Answer questions toward a customized electrification journey. Understand where you are in the process and get recommendations on next steps.

Energy Audits: Connect with expert local professionals who offer personalized home energy audits. These assessments provide insights into your energy consumption and recommend tailored efficiency actions.

Local Collaboration: The City of Asheville, Buncombe County, the Blue Horizons Project, Green Built Alliance, and the North Carolina Clean Energy Fund, along with vetted local HVAC and plumbing contractors, are working together toward a smooth and locally supported transition to electrified systems.

Access to Incentives and Financing: Ways to access newly offered government and utility incentives for electrification are included in the marketplace. Accessible financing from local community lender Self-Help Credit Union is also a key feature of the program.

Proactive support of the local contractor community is another facet of Electrify Asheville-Buncombe. Local contractors eager to enhance their economic involvement in this rapidly growing market sector can increase their visibility among current and future customers through program participation.

Find more info here.

Electrify Asheville-Buncombe is an innovative electrification pilot program aimed at enabling active community participation in the City of Asheville and Buncombe County's ambitious clean-energy goals, reducing household energy bills, and improving both health and home comfort. The program provides support to residents through access to participating local contractors offering efficient technology options, navigation of government purchase incentives, and access to energy audits and inclusive financing.

Contact:

Ken Haldin

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrify Asheville-Buncombe