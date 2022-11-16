Electrify Expo Completes Second Season as the No. 1 Experiential Platform for Electric Vehicles

Electrify Expo generated nearly 100,000 EV demo rides during 2022 season

Demand for Electrify Expo pushes festival to seven cities in 2023

Industry Days buzzed with top-tier media, analysts, executives, and government officials

New Electrify Show Off set for massive expansion as customized EVs take root

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival ( www.electrifyexpo.com ), has solidified its leadership as the premier destination for electric mobility companies and consumers ready to participate in the EV revolution. In just its second year, Electrify Expo continues to break growth records, proving that its festival format is how consumers want to experience electric vehicles in a pressure-free environment.

Participation among exhibitors at Electrify Expo is up over 200 percent year over year, and 2023 shows further increases as brands make Electrify Expo an anchor of their experiential and marketing initiatives. The festival is already planning significant additions in the automotive, motorcycle, powersports, and electric bike industries.

"My focus is on continued expansion not just in the number of events but in entertainment, culture, and new future offerings," said BJ Birtwell, Electrify Expo Founder and Executive Producer. "The growth we are experiencing is massive and is in line with our plan to be the no. 1 platform for events, media, and B2B for the EV industry."

Moreover, 'Industry Day,' Electrify Expo's B2B brand, ushered in over 200 million estimated impressions across many prominent media publications through its two industry days in Los Angeles and Austin. An additional feature of Industry Day in 2023 will offer B2B exhibitors' opportunities to display specifically to meet with buyers, suppliers, and sellers.

"The transition toward an electric future encompasses nearly all modes of transportation and requires a different supporting infrastructure than we have developed through the past 100 years," said Stephanie Brinley, Associate Director, Auto Intelligence at S&P Global Mobility. "Electrify Expo Industry Days provides a neutral platform for various sectors to learn what is working and a platform for creating the relationships for stronger cross-industry collaboration to bridge to a different e-mobility future."

With the growth of EV car culture, Electrify Show Off is on track to become the nation's largest event to display these unique creations for builders, brands, and individuals. A new division has been created solely to manage and organize this new feature at all seven Electrify Expos in 2023. Electrify Show Off has already signed hundreds of cars to participate, along with brands and companies looking to drive awareness around the automotive aftermarket, including wheels, tires, audio, accessories, lighting, and performance.

Electrify Expo's expanded 2023 schedule is expected to generate 200,000+ demo rides, making it the premier EV testing ground for EV shoppers. Once again, Long Beach and Austin will serve as Electrify Expo's B2B Industry Days hosts.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Electrify Expo Media Contact

Mission Control Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrify Expo