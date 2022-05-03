Electrify Expo Industry Day Jun 3, 2022 in Long Beach, CA Offers more than 20 Sessions featuring Keynotes, Panels, and Fireside Chats from Industry Leaders and Executives

"Electrify Expo's Industry Day provides a one-of-a-kind conference experience tailored to the discussion, collaboration, and resolution of critical issues within the e-mobility, micromobility, and EV space," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth, at Electrify Expo. "We are thrilled to have some of the brightest minds working on making electric mobility accessible to all and sharing their knowledge, expertise, and insights supporting the industry as a whole."

Industry leaders scheduled to present in Long Beach during Industry Day, June 3, 2022, include:

DeLorean, CEO, Joost de Vries

Kia, VP of Sales, Eric Watson

Shell Recharge Solutions, COO, Tannaz Banisadre

Archer, CEO, Adam Goldstein

Aptera, CEO, Chris Anthony

Charge, Chief Business Officer, Nicole Antakli

Bosch, General Manager, e-bike Systems, Claudia Wasko

Ex-Rivian and EV Charging Infrastructure Expert Jason Cortes

NIU, Director of International Strategy and Corporate Development, Joseph Constanty

Spark Charge, Founder and CEO, Joshua Aviv

Earth Rides, Founder, and CEO, Raven Hernandez

Monday Motorbikes, Co-Founder, and CMO, Josh Rasmussen

Magnum Bikes, CEO, Yoni Kayman

Moment Motors, Founder, Marc Davis

Everatti, Chief Operating Officer, Amit Chandarana

Monarch Tractor, CEO, Praveen Penmetsa

Radio Flyer, Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Schlegel

Solectrac, Chief Innovation Officer, and Chair of the Board, Steve Heckeroth

PritchardEV, Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Pritchard

Zu-Go Bike, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Juls Bindi

JackRabbit Mobility, VP of Marketing, Emily Johnson

Universal Green Group, CEO, Hemal Doshi

Edge Energy, President, Founder, and CEO, Greg York

East Bay Community Energy, Chair, Dianne Martinez

Former GoPro/Red Bull CMO Paul Crandell

Conference topics slated for discussion are:

State and national legislation and policies affecting the adoption of EVs

Creating micro-mobile-friendly cities of the future

Implementation of charging infrastructure in charging deserts

Autonomous driving's impact on society

Range anxiety is still a consumer barrier to adoption

How new e-mobility companies can stand out in a crowded market

How to overcome supply-chain constraints

New battery materials of the EV future

Additional sessions, panels, and speakers will be announced before Industry Day on June 3.

"Exhibiting and speaking at Electrify Expo is critical to advancing the adoption of two-wheel urban mobility," said Joseph Constanty, Director of International Strategy and Corporate Development at NIU Technologies , the world's leading provider of smart, two-wheeled electric vehicles. "I look forward to having a meaningful discussion at the Industry Day around how and why commuters in urban cities can and should transition to more sustainable electric mobility solutions."

Electrify Expo has expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories in Long Beach, CA, on June 3 and Austin, TX, at Circuit of the Americas on November 11, 2022.

2022 Electrify Expo Schedule (*indicates Industry Day)

*June 3 - 5 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Convention Center

July 23 - 24 Seattle Husky Stadium

August 27 -28 New York, Long Island Nassau Coliseum

October 8 - 9 Miami Regatta Park

*November 11 - 13 Austin Circuit of the Americas

To attend or exhibit:

If you are a member of the press, apply for media credentials at: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

To attend Industry Day, visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day

To exhibit at Electrify Expo, visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration

For group sales, contact: [email protected]

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Electrify Expo Media Contact

Mission Control Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrify Expo