Electrify Expo launches North America's largest electric vehicle festival

North America's largest e-mobility event launches this fall in Southern California, Florida, and Texas. Tweet this

"Electrify Expo brings together the world's leading e-mobility brands for consumers to experience interactive displays, test drives and product debuts, in a fun family atmosphere," said Electrify Expo founder BJ Birtwell.

An EV ride-and-drive area makes up the heart of the show and attendees are invited to experience the whole range of e-mobility products including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-skateboards.

"Experiencing e-mobility products in an environment like this is a game changer. Electrify Expo offers a tipping point moment for people curious about how these products perform. This is North America's largest demo-day for electric vehicles," said Birtwell.

Each of the three weekend events promise a festival atmosphere with over more than 500,000 square-feet of exhibition space, along with food trucks and music for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now for the three 2021 events, with the tour starting in the EV industry's Southern California home of Irvine (September 18-19). Electrify Expo hits Miami October 16-17 and Austin November 12-14. Kids five and under are free.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest e-mobility event. It is an outdoor weekend festival showcasing the best of electric mobility including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and e-surfboards. Attendees will experience test drives, new product unveilings, and future technologies from the world's leading brands.

Three stops in 2021 will bring Electrify Expo to Orange County Great Park (September 18-19), Miami Marine Stadium (October 16-17), and Austin Circuit of the Americas (November 12-14). Tickets are on sale now starting at $20. Kids 5 and under are free.

More at www.electrifyexpo.com

SOURCE Electrify Expo

Related Links

http://www.electrifyexpo.com

