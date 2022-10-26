Electrify Expo Launches 'Show Off' and 'Speed Shop' Highlighting EV Customization Culture

Hundreds of EV Enthusiasts to "Show Off" their Unique, Customized Electric Vehicles

Experience a live two-day customization of an EV, from stock to customized

Electrify Expo Austin at COTA, November 12 & 13 Nearly Sold Out

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, closes out its 2022 U.S. tour on November 12 and 13 in Austin, Texas, by launching two new show features, Electrify Show Off and Electrify Speed Shop. Electrify Show Off will become the nation's largest display of customized electric vehicles and can only be found at Electrify Expo's 2023 events. Hundreds of EV owners across the USA have registered their EVs with Electrify Expo, providing a unique opportunity to display their custom creations at upcoming 2023 Electrify Expo events. Many of these customized rides will be displayed at Electrify Expo's 2022 festival taking place in Austin. Interested EV Enthusiasts can submit their vehicles for consideration at www.electrifyexpo.com/showoff .

From electric cars to e-motorcycles and tricked-out e-bikes, an all-new car culture is emerging in the form of customized EVs. The automotive aftermarket is beginning to launch many go-fast and styling modifications allowing EV owners to express their unique style. Everything from EV-designed tires, body kits, wheels, brakes, custom wraps and coatings, and modifications that enhance speed, torque, and all-around good looks, make driving an EV fun and stylish.

"Electrify Show Off is a major initiative for Electrify Expo to accelerate car culture in the EV industry," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth at Electrify Expo and former SEMA executive. "EV Customization is happening, and it's reflective of the personalities stepping into EVs, and Electrify Expo aims to provide a platform for these owners to showcase the aftermarket parts specifically created to shape an electrified future."

In addition to Show Off, the Electrify Expo Austin stop will also feature, Electrify Speed Shop, an interactive display where EVs will be modified live for attendees throughout the two-day event. The team from Austin Auto Finishes will transform an EV from stock to modified in a behind-the-scenes experience, including a color change vehicle wrap, full vehicle tint, along with tire, wheel, and suspension upgrades from show open on Saturday to show close at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Known for some famous EV customizations, Austin Auto Finishes has retrofitted and upgraded hundreds of EVs from factory finish to show-ready.

"EV customization is something we know well, but with the depth and breadth of vehicles and aftermarket parts available today, the movement has grown exponentially in the last two years," said Brian Daly, Owner of Austin Detailing. "We're the largest modification shop for EVs in Texas, and we look forward to showing attendees all of the possibilities for upgraded styling and speed."

While Show Off and Speed Shop are launching in Austin in 2022, the entire 2023 Electrify Expo schedule will provide mass opportunities for EV Enthusiasts to show off their rides at Electrify Expo. These new features will have a major footprint at each event dedicated to showing off all forms of electric vehicles.

The final event of 2022 expects to be Electrify Expo's largest event to date, generating over 30,000 test rides among top EV brands in attendance. From electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in EV charging technology, attendees can ride, drive and demo the latest in electric mobility at Electrify Expo Austin. The festival also offers battery-powered fun in the Hover-1 Kids Zone where Lone Star kids with the need for speed, can test electric go-karts, e-scooters, and more.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : The largest electric vehicle festival and

testing grounds in North America introduces a Cars-n-Coffee style

EV Show Off for customizations and modifications

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, November 12 & 13

TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day

WHERE: Circuit of the Americas

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617

TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/austin

Media Registration and ticketing at: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

