ELECTRIFY MENLO PARK COMPLETES FULL ELECTRIFICATION OF FIRST TWO HOMES IN BELLE HAVEN

Local program ramps up climate-safe, resilient homes in SF Bay Area communities, plus green job training programs

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --This month, two low-income households completed full electrification retrofits through Electrify Menlo Park, a public-private partnership between the SF Bay Area nonprofit Menlo Spark, BlocPower, contractors, and JobTrain. These homes now use clean electricity instead of gas for heating, cooling, and cooking. This results in reduced carbon emissions, which will help fight climate change while making the homes healthier and safer for occupants.

Electrify Menlo Park's goal to decarbonize 10,000 homes by 2030, the first of its kind in California, combines affordability, green job creation, and equity measures to support the city's goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. Transitioning homes away from gas appliances to cleaner electric alternatives is a central component of Menlo Park's Climate Action Plan, with fossil fuel consumption in buildings accounting for 41 percent of Menlo Park's current greenhouse gas emissions.

In both homes, the retrofits included a heat pump, induction range, high-efficiency appliances, updated circuits for upgraded appliances, and other energy efficiency items. The retrofits cost between $18,000-25,000, including close to $5,000 in savings from rebates. Homeowners are expected to save hundreds of dollars per year in utility bills, and the retrofits will also improve indoor air quality, balance interior temperatures, and reduce stovetop cooking times. For both households, the costs of electrification were fully covered by Electrify Menlo Park.

Federal, state, and local funding for electrification has increased in recent years and is set to increase even more in the second half of 2023. These funds reach homeowners via rebates and local funding programs like Electrify Menlo Park, which received $4.5 million in state funding for retrofits in Belle Haven–– a bayfront district chosen because of its vulnerability to climate change and past underinvestment.

Building electrification in Menlo Park is creating equitable outcomes, not only for homeowners but for local workforces who through the program are gaining expertise and valuable experience in the rapidly-growing field of decarbonization.

