Electrifying Changes Coming to Leith Chrysler Jeep

RALEIGH, N.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leith Chrysler Jeep is tripling the number of electric charging stations it has on site. Relying on just two chargers for the past four years, an additional six chargers, supplied by Michigan-based Future Energy, will soon be installed. The new stations will include a mix of regular and fast chargers.

The additional charging stations will not only allow Leith Chrysler Jeep to service more vehicles, but will also reduce the service waiting times for customers with vehicles needing a charge.

The changes are happening now, in preparation to handle increased demand for electric vehicle servicing in late 2023 and early 2024.

"Many independent service locations have indicated they are not willing or able to make the investment to upgrade their facilities to service these types of vehicles," says General Manager Paul Williams. "Adding the additional chargers and infrastructure necessary to service more electric vehicles is an important prerequisite to prepare us to handle an increased number of existing hybrid vehicles and those expected in the near future."

Stellantis has plans to release several new Jeep and Chrysler hybrid and electric vehicle models over the next few years, including a hybrid version of the full-size Wagoneer SUV, the all-electric Jeep Recon and the Chrysler Airflow. According to Jeep, the hybrid 4xe versions of its models are among the best-selling SUVs in North America.

Adding new chargers isn't the only thing Leith Chrysler Jeep is doing to be ready to service more vehicles. Specialized training and education for technicians, as well as additional investments in specialized tools and equipment are part of the enhancements.

Leith Chrysler Jeep is a member of the Leith Automotive Group, located in Raleigh, North Carolina. A family business founded in 1969, Leith has been serving central North Carolina for over 50 years, employing over 1,900 from the area. Leith has been named the #1 place to buy a vehicle in the Raleigh Metro area for six years running according to a Marshall Marketing survey, with 38 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithchryslerjeep.com.

SOURCE Leith Chrysler Jeep