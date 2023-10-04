Electriq Global, an Industry Leader in Solid Hydrogen Carriers, Gets a Grant from RVO for Its Powder Plant in the port of Amsterdam

TIRAT CARMEl, Israel, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electriq Global, a pioneer and industry leader in Solid Hydrogen Carriers was awarded a €1.1M grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). Electriq's Hydrogen Powder manufacturing plant, slated to be built on Zenith Energy Terminals' grounds and powered by Zenith's Renewable Energy, is scheduled to begin operations in 2026. This pivotal project, which came to the Netherlands with the help of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and its Invest in Holland partner 'Amsterdam inbusiness' (aib), aligns with the Port of Amsterdam and the H2A association's vision to transform the port into a central hub for hydrogen carriers, with a target of handling 1 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

"This grant will enable us to continue the design and engineering of the first-of-its-kind Electriq Powder plant. Our breakthrough technology promises to significantly reduce production costs and drastically lower carbon footprint." stated Dr. Dmitry Lisitsin, Head of Powder Solutions at Electriq Global.

Jeff Armstrong, CEO of Zenith Energy Terminals, "We are very pleased to see Electriq's Powder plant receive RVO support. Our partnership with Electriq embodies our shared vision for sustainable energy solutions and Zenith's transition to storing zero-emission fuels on our Amsterdam terminal".

Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer at Port of Amsterdam, emphasizes, "Port of Amsterdam strongly supports the Electriq Powder plant, as it aligns perfectly with H2A's mission. The support granted by RVO is a great example of the close and essential collaboration between the public and private sectors, as we jointly strive for realization of the hydrogen economy. This initiative is a testimony to our collective commitment to foster a more sustainable energy landscape in the Dutch and European markets."

"We are thankful for RVO support," says Baruch Halpert, Exec. Chairman & CEO of Electriq Global. "We first received great help from the NFIA during our move to the Netherlands. This grant is a further significant step forward in our successful collaboration with our partners in the Netherlands".

About Electriq Global: Electriq Global, an Israel-based company, is spearheading the next generation of hydrogen solid carriers with its pioneering technology, Electriq Powder. This proprietary energy-rich powder redefines hydrogen storage, transportation, and delivery in ambient and non-pressurized conditions, revolutionizing the energy landscape.

About Zenith Energy Terminals: Zenith Energy Terminals is a leading energy solutions provider. They are dedicated to facilitating zero-emission fuel storage with a focus on storage and handling of liquid hydrogen, e-fuels and biofuels.

About Port of Amsterdam: Port of Amsterdam aims to be a leading European seaport at the forefront of the transition to a sustainable society. The port is a logistics hub for international and national trade flows, as well as local urban distribution. The port focuses on growth of bio- and synthetic fuels, hydrogen activities, circular industry and manufacturing. Western Europe's fourth port delivers added value by employing 68,000 people at port and port-related companies. By innovating, the port is working towards a smoother and more transparent shipping process and reduced CO2 emissions from port and shipping. Port of Amsterdam is working intensively with clients and partners to make the port operate faster, smarter and cleaner.

About NFIA: As founder of the Invest in Holland network, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) supports foreign companies that are looking to take their business ambitions to the next level, and contribute to smart, sustainable solutions for the future.

About Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO): Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) helps entrepreneurs and organizations to invest, develop and expand their businesses and projects. Both in the Netherlands and abroad.

