Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Record quarterly revenue of $2,748,000, up 9.4% from the prior-year period

Gross margin of 53.1%

Cash and investments of approximately $10.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Net Sales

$ 2,748

$ 2,512

9.4 % Gross Margin



53.1 %

50.4 % 270 bps Operating Income

$ 181

$ 173

4.6 % Operating Income Margin



6.6 %

6.9 % (30) bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 272

$ 290

(6.2) % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

(14.3) %

Net sales in the third quarter increased 9.4% to $2,748,000 from $2,512,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, net sales increased 5.9% to $7,387,000 from $6,973,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Gross margin for the 2025 third quarter was 53.1%, up from 50.4% in the corresponding quarter in 2024.

"We are pleased to report record quarterly revenue during the 2025 third quarter, driven by improved sales through our industrial automation distribution channels and higher OEM sales," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Furthermore, gross margin increased during the quarter as we continue to carefully manage our supply chain, while also benefiting from sales price adjustments implemented earlier in the year."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Sales $ 2,748

$ 2,512

Cost of goods sold

1,290



1,247

Gross profit

1,458



1,265















Operating expenses

1,277



1,092















Operating income

181



173















Non-operating income, net

91



117















Income before income taxes

272



290















Provision for income taxes

64



52















Net income $ 208

$ 238















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.06

$ 0.07

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,473,921



3,434,417





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Sales $ 7,387

$ 6,973

Cost of goods sold

3,617



3,581

Gross profit

3,770



3,392















Operating expenses

3,760



3,426















Operating income (loss)

10



(34)















Non-operating income, net

261



342















Income before income taxes

271



308















Provision for income taxes

68



63















Net income $ 203

$ 245















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.06

$ 0.07

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,453,585



3,440,382



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 10,627

$ 10,004

Trade receivables, net

1,425



1,309

Inventories

2,070



1,964

Other current assets

318



197

Total current assets

14,440



13,474















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

437



501

Property and equipment, net

860



910

Total assets $ 15,737

$ 14,885















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,049

$ 552

Total current liabilities

1,049



552





























Stockholders' equity











Common stock

348



344

Additional paid-in capital

2,508



2,360

Retained earnings

11,832



11,629

Total stockholders' equity

14,688



14,333















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,737

$ 14,885



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

