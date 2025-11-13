Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $2,748,000, up 9.4% from the prior-year period
  • Gross margin of 53.1%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $10.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change

Net Sales


$

2,748


$

2,512


9.4

%

Gross Margin



53.1

%


50.4

%

270

bps

Operating Income


$

181


$

173


4.6

%

Operating Income Margin



6.6

%


6.9

%

(30)

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

272


$

290


(6.2)

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.06


$

0.07


(14.3)

%

Net sales in the third quarter increased 9.4% to $2,748,000 from $2,512,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first nine months of 2025, net sales increased 5.9% to $7,387,000 from $6,973,000 in the comparable prior-year period.  Gross margin for the 2025 third quarter was 53.1%, up from 50.4% in the corresponding quarter in 2024.

"We are pleased to report record quarterly revenue during the 2025 third quarter, driven by improved sales through our industrial automation distribution channels and higher OEM sales," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president.  "Furthermore, gross margin increased during the quarter as we continue to carefully manage our supply chain, while also benefiting from sales price adjustments implemented earlier in the year."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

 


Three Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


Sales

$

2,748


$

2,512


Cost of goods sold


1,290



1,247


Gross profit


1,458



1,265









Operating expenses


1,277



1,092









Operating income


181



173









Non-operating income, net


91



117









Income before income taxes


272



290









Provision for income taxes


64



52









Net income

$

208


$

238









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.06


$

0.07


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,473,921



3,434,417



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


Sales

$

7,387


$

6,973


Cost of goods sold


3,617



3,581


Gross profit


3,770



3,392









Operating expenses


3,760



3,426









Operating income (loss)


10



(34)









Non-operating income, net


261



342









Income before income taxes


271



308









Provision for income taxes


68



63









Net income

$

203


$

245









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.06


$

0.07


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,453,585



3,440,382


Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

 


September 30,


December 31,



2025


2024


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

10,627


$

10,004


Trade receivables, net


1,425



1,309


Inventories


2,070



1,964


Other current assets


318



197


Total current assets


14,440



13,474









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


437



501


Property and equipment, net


860



910


Total assets

$

15,737


$

14,885









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,049


$

552


Total current liabilities


1,049



552
















Stockholders' equity







Common stock


348



344


Additional paid-in capital


2,508



2,360


Retained earnings


11,832



11,629


Total stockholders' equity


14,688



14,333









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,737


$

14,885


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

