Electro Ventures Orders 10 Jump Aero JA1 Pulse eVTOL Aircraft and Signs Partnership to Support Jump Aero Products in Asia Pacific

PETALUMA, Calif.,, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Ventures, a Western Australian sustainable innovation holdings company with a portfolio of more than a dozen market-leading cleantech companies, has placed an order for ten "JA1 Pulse" eVTOL aircraft.

Electro Ventures has worked with Jump Aero for many years through one of its portfolio companies Electro Aero, and has been impressed with the company's mission and progress.  As a result of this relationship, Electro Ventures paid a non-refundable deposit to order ten Jump Aero Pulse eVTOL aircraft, for use in the Australian market and have signed an MOU to represent Jump Aero throughout Asia Pacific.

Electro Ventures has a strong presence in Australia and believes that the technology that Jump Aero will provide can make a significant impact in providing rural emergency medical response for Australian citizens living in remote rural conditions.

"We are confident our experience and strong relationship with the regulator will be able to fast track commercial operations to provide this valuable capability to rural communities in Australia and neighboring countries. This commitment demonstrates the strength of our conviction in Jump Aero's high-speed Pulse aircraft design, technology and business model. We look forward to empowering superheroes and helping them save lives" Joshua Portlock, Founding Innovation Partner, Electro Ventures

The JA1 Pulse can fly one trained professional plus emergency equipment to unimproved landing zones in rural areas. More detail about the aircraft is available at: www.jumpaero.com

Jump Aero Incorporated is an advanced air mobility company with a mission to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to help save lives by reducing emergency response times in rural areas. Jump Aero is headquartered in Petaluma, California with satellite offices in Santa Paula, California and Chelsea, Massachusetts.

About Electro Ventures

Electro Ventures is an entrepreneur-led venture holdings company advancing sustainable innovation! We already have a diverse portfolio of market-leading sustainable ecosystem companies that we have either founded and grown from the ground up or invested in at an early stage. We are now focused on finding, nurturing and growing other complementary sustainability innovation companies that are solving real-world renewable energy and electric mobility problems.

