Electrochromic Glass Market to Garner $ 4.1 Bn, Globally, By 2026 at 17.2 % CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electrochromic Glass Market by Application (Windows, Mirror, and Display) and End-User Industry (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global electrochromic glass industry was pegged at $1.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Increase in construction application of electrochromic glass and government incentives for installing energy-saving solutions have boosted the growth of the global electrochromic glass market. However, high price of electrochromic glass hampers of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand from end-use industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1023

Windows segment dominated the market

By application, the windows segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global electrochromic glass market, owing to increased use of smart windows and rise in construction of new and renovation of old office buildings in North America and Europe. However, display segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in trend of smart homes and offices and increase in demand for smart technologies in developing countries.

Automotive segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026

The automotive segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of sunroofs, side windows, sun-visors, and rear windows in automotive. However, the construction segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global electrochromic glass market, due to increase in use of electrochromic glasses in countries such as North America.

Europe, followed by North America, garnered largest share

The global electrochromic glass market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market, due to presence of key end-use industries such as major automotive companies and construction companies. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, due to increasing use of smartphones in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1023

Major market players:

AGC Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

ChromoGenics AB

Kinestral Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Polytronix Inc.

Pleotint LLC

Smartglass International Ltd.

Research Frontiers Inc.

View Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Recycled Glass Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025

Photosensitive Glass Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Fiber Laser Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

HDPE Pipes Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research