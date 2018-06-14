Electrocomponents Plugs into Infor

Infor Expense Management will replace a series of manual and spread-sheet based systems. Electrocomponents anticipates that the new applications will help realize greater visibility of expenses, and the benefits of standardization and consistency throughout the group. This will make tax and compliance reporting faster and easier, and form the basis of harmonised pan-European processes.

"We chose Infor on the basis of fast, simple integration with our existing SAP ERP, and the flexibility of the configuration which made no constraints on the roll out of the software. By implementing this technology, we are confident that we'll see both improved handling of the expense claim and approval process, as well as a substantial improvement in the visibility of our expenses," said David Judge, finance effectiveness manager, Electrocomponents. "But more than this, we will have consistent processes that can be rolled out across the group and facilitate quicker and easier reporting. The flexibility of the Infor application and the ease of integration were also key differentiators for us. This means we can ensure the system delivers complete visibility of information at such a high volume of reports."

"Companies like Electrocomponents know they need granular visibility at scale and that is often a tough mix to pull off," said Jon Casey, vice-president Europe, services industries, Infor. "This is where the open architecture of the cloud, combined with the flexibility of our integration tools can deliver a powerful mix that means the relevant data is pulled together and available where ever it is needed, without compromise."

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents, through its trading brands RS Components and Allied Electronics and Automation, is a global multi-channel distributor. It offers more than 500,000 industrial and electronics products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, it ships more than 50,000 parcels a day. Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2018 had revenues of £1.71bn. For more information, please visit the website at www.electrocomponents.com

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

