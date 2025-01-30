ElectroCraft Expands Ann Arbor Facility to Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing Independence and Reduce Lead Times

STRATHAM, N.H., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, a global leader in motor and motion control solutions, proudly announces the significant expansion of its Ann Arbor, Michigan facility. This strategic investment reinforces ElectroCraft's commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing independence, reducing reliance on global supply chains, and delivering faster lead times for its customers.

ElectroCraft Ann Arbor Motor Drive Manufacturing and Design Facility

By increasing domestic production capacity, ElectroCraft enhances its ability to provide high-quality motion control solutions with greater speed and efficiency. The expanded facility ensures improved operational performance, enabling faster turnaround times and more reliable supply for customers across multiple industries.

Key Highlights of the Facility Expansion:

Motion Control R&D Center: The expanded Ann Arbor facility will serve as a hub for motion control research and development. ElectroCraft's engineering team will focus on pioneering new technologies and refining existing products, ensuring customers benefit from the latest advancements in the industry, all produced within the U.S.

The expanded facility will serve as a hub for motion control research and development. ElectroCraft's engineering team will focus on pioneering new technologies and refining existing products, ensuring customers benefit from the latest advancements in the industry, all produced within the U.S. Enhanced Motor Drive Design and Development: With increased space and resources dedicated to drive design, the Ann Arbor facility will accelerate ElectroCraft's ability to develop and prototype new DC motor drive solutions. This expansion allows for faster turnaround times on new designs and customization requests, strengthening ElectroCraft's position as a reliable, U.S.-based provider.

With increased space and resources dedicated to drive design, the facility will accelerate ElectroCraft's ability to develop and prototype new DC motor drive solutions. This expansion allows for faster turnaround times on new designs and customization requests, strengthening ElectroCraft's position as a reliable, U.S.-based provider. In-House PCBA Production: The expansion includes state-of-the-art equipment for in-house PCBA production, enabling ElectroCraft to manufacture printed circuit board assemblies directly on-site. This vertical integration significantly reduces lead times, ensures stringent quality control, and eliminates reliance on overseas supply chains.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Ann Arbor facility," said Scott Rohlfs, Global Marketing Director and General Manager of the Drives Business Unit at ElectroCraft. "This investment reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing independence, ensuring we can provide our customers with the fastest lead times and most reliable supply chain solutions while supporting American industry."

The expanded Ann Arbor facility is now fully operational and ready to support ElectroCraft's continued growth and leadership in the global motion control market.

For more information about ElectroCraft's products and services, please visit www.electrocraft.com.

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, DC drives, servo drives, and integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet precise performance, cost, and quality requirements.

For OEM customers who are unsatisfied with designing around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide a design experience that results in motor and motion systems with superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

Media Contact:

Scott Sizemore

310.374.6058

[email protected]

SOURCE ElectroCraft