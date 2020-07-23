ElectroCraft, Inc. Expands the AxialPower™ Family of Linear Actuators with the APES 17

STRATHAM, N.H., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, has expanded its linear actuator lineup for the AxialPower™ family with the APES17.

APES17 Linear Actuator APES17 Performance Chart

ElectroCraft has recently expanded the AxialPower™ Enhanced Series of Linear Actuators to include a new high-performance 42mm (NEMA 17) frame size. This new linear actuator is highly configurable and available with a variety of imperial or metric leadscrew options with resolutions ranging from 0.006 mm to 0.050 mm per step, with an incredible output force of up to 1001 N (225 lbs.). The APES 17 offers 40% more force than competitive size 17 designs.

ElectroCraft hybrid stepper-based linear actuators provide original equipment manufacturers the precision, performance and reliability that is needed for a wide variety of motion control positioning applications. From medical and laboratory equipment to industrial machinery, ElectroCraft offers configurable to completely customizable solutions in three unique product designs: linear actuator (non-captive), leadscrew motor (external linear) or guided linear actuator (captive).



"ElectroCraft's unique motor, shaft and insert designs offer industry-leading linear force per frame size while providing superior precision, speed and efficiency," notes Scott Rohlfs, Director of Product Marketing, "These new actuators are ideal for a wide variety of medical and laboratory applications including precision metering pumps, mass spectrometers, gas & liquid chromatography systems, medical imaging systems, sample handling and dispensing systems, allowing equipment manufacturers to reduce product footprints while significantly increasing performance."

ElectroCraft's AxialPower™ family of linear actuator products are available in the most popular frame sizes, including 28mm (NEMA 11), 42mm (NEMA 17), 56mm (NEMA 23), and 86mm (NEMA 34).

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

To Learn More, Visit www.electrocraft.com

Media Contact:

Scott Sizemore

310.374.6058

[email protected]

SOURCE ElectroCraft, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electrocraft.com

