ElectroCraft, Inc. Expands the CompletePower™ Plus Family of DC Motor Drives

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, has expanded its DC motor drive lineup for the CompletePower™ Plus Universal Drive and PRO-Series.

The CompletePower™ Plus Universal Drive combined with ElectroCraft CompleteArchitect™ configuration software takes performance, efficiency and flexibility to the next level, utilizing state-of-the-art digital drive technology combined with an intuitive and highly configurable user interface. Perfect for a wide range of applications, the Universal Drive offers multiple control methods including analog velocity, analog torque, or step & direction positioning, and is fully compatible with a wide range of motor architectures, including Brushless DC motors, PMDC Brush Motors, Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Stepper Motors. There are now four standard capacities in the model lineup, supporting 12 to 80 VDC motor windings and providing up to 24A continuous and 60A peak output current, while customized versions are also offered to meet large volume OEM requirements.

For applications that require more advanced control capabilities, ElectroCraft's PRO Series is the answer. The PRO Series drives incorporate a fully programmable motion controller with built-in networking and are available in a variety of hardware configurations including stand-alone, PCB mount or as part of an integrated motor drive solution. Whether you are controlling a single drive or multiple drives in a networked system, configuration and programming is easy using ElectroCraft's powerful MotionPRO Suite software.

"ElectroCraft provides customers with some of the most powerful, flexible and easy to use DC motor drives available in the marketplace today," said Scott Rohlfs, Global Director of Product Marketing. "Combined with our extensive range of motors, gear motors and linear actuators, ElectroCraft offers complete motion solutions for virtually any fractional horsepower application."

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

