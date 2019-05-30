ElectroCraft, Inc. Expands the MobilePower™ Product Offering with the MPW Series

STRATHAM, N.H., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, has expanded their MobilePower™ traction system offer with the MPW52 and MPW86. The MobilePower™ Wheel-Drive (MPW) features a high torque-density brushless DC motor with an integrated single-stage planetary gearbox and wheel drive assembly.

MPW Series Wheel-Drive

"The MPW is an application-specific extension to the ElectroCraft MobilePower™ gearmotor product offering," notes Scott Rohlfs, Director of Product Marketing. "The MPW adds to the breadth of product capability from the MobilePower™ gearmotor line to include industrial-grade traction systems for automated guided vehicles (AGV) and a wide range of autonomous mobile robots (AMR)."

The MPW is one of the most powerful compact wheel drives ever created. It builds not only on the ElectroCraft gearmotor knowledge base, but leverages the high-torque-density that ElectroCraft provides with the RPX Series and other Brushless DC motor product lines:

MPW52 motor/hub/wheel total length = 92mm*150 lbs. load per wheel and 4.0 N-m continuous torque

motor/hub/wheel total length = 92mm*150 lbs. load per wheel and 4.0 N-m continuous torque MPW86 motor/hub/wheel total length = 130mm*500 lbs. load per wheel and 20.0 N-m continuous torque

motor/hub/wheel total length = 130mm*500 lbs. load per wheel and 20.0 N-m continuous torque Wheel diameters from 4" to 8"



Wheel speeds from 4 to 14 MPH

The MPW joins a MobilePower™ product family that has more than one million gearmotors in service Worldwide. The ElectroCraft motion control team is World leading in the design and manufacturing of customized gearmotors and wheel-drive solutions. Renowned for their smooth, controlled power delivery with high starting torque, ElectroCraft gearmotors provide excellent rough-terrain and curb-climbing performance. Available in a wide range of motor and gearing options, from configurable to fully-customizable, ElectroCraft has a solution to satisfy your specific application requirements.

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require. For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

To Learn More, Visit www.electrocraft.com

Contact:

Scott Sizemore

310-374-6058

215564@email4pr.com

SOURCE ElectroCraft, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electrocraft.com

