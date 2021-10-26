ElectroCraft, Inc. Releases a NEMA23 Frame Size to Add to the AxialPower Enhanced Series Stepper Linear Actuator Product Line

STRATHAM, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, Inc., the global fractional horsepower motor and motion solutions provider, releases a NEMA23 frame size to add to the ElectroCraft AxialPower™ Enhanced Series Stepper Linear Actuator product line.

ElectroCraft NEMA 23 Linear Actuator ElectroCraft NEMA 23 Enhanced Series Linear Actuator

ElectroCraft enhanced series linear actuators have been available in a NEMA11 frame size for several years but are now being offered in both NEMA17 and NEMA23 frames for greatly enhanced performance capabilities. In addition to multiple frame sizes, motors can be configured in different lengths and winding options to produce the needed motor torque and speed output. While the enhanced series offers 50% more output force than similar sized offerings, they also realize similar benefits in total life of product and ultra-long-term reliability.

"ElectroCraft's unique motor and integrated leadscrew designs offer industry-leading linear force per frame size while providing superior precision, speed and efficiency," notes Scott Rohlfs, Director of Product Marketing, "These new actuators are ideal for a wide variety of medical and laboratory applications including precision metering pumps, mass spectrometers, gas & liquid chromatography systems, medical imaging systems, sample handling and dispensing systems, allowing equipment manufacturers to reduce product footprints while significantly increasing performance."

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

To Learn More, Visit www.electrocraft.com

Contacts:

Scott Sizemore, [email protected], 310.374.6058

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE ElectroCraft, Inc.