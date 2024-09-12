ElectroCraft Unveils Revolutionary EZ Drive for Brushless DC Motors

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroCraft, a leading provider of advanced motor and motion solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the new "EZ Drive", a cutting-edge motor drive designed specifically for use with brushless DC motors. This innovative product is set to redefine efficiency and ease-of-use in a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to medical and laboratory equipment.

The EZ Drive is part of the ElectroCraft CompletePower™ Plus family of DC motor drives, offering unparalleled performance with its state-of-the-art features, including:

EZ Drive for Brushless DC Motors

Compact Design: The EZ Drive is engineered to be space-efficient, making it ideal for applications where size constraints are a critical consideration.

Ease of Use: The EZ Drive is a speed control drive, designed for easy setup and operation, with simple hardware settings and built-in tuning algorithms that work optimally with practically any brushless DC motor, making the EZ Drive accessible to both seasoned engineers and those new to motor drives.

Versatility: Compatible with a variety of brushless DC motor types from 12 to 48 VDC, and current ratings from 6A to 24A continuous, 12A to 48A peak. The EZ Drive can use either the motor's built-in hall sensors or an external commutating encoder for speed feedback.

Affordability: For OEMs that are facing the challenge of designing a drive on their own based on volume and cost, or purchasing a proven product from an experienced drive manufacturer, ElectroCraft offers the EZ drive at a value-driven price point.

Configurable: For larger volume applications, ElectroCraft designed the EZ Drive to be easily configurable, providing the OEM with a plug-and-play solution that doesn't require any setup or configuration.

The launch of the EZ Drive represents a significant milestone in ElectroCraft's ongoing commitment to innovation in motion control technology. "We are thrilled to introduce the EZ Drive to the market," said Scott Rohlfs, Global Director of Marketing and General Manager of the Drives Business Unit at ElectroCraft. "This product embodies our dedication to providing high-quality, affordable, and easy to use solutions to our customers."

The EZ Drive is now available for purchase and is expected to become the go-to choice for engineers and designers seeking a reliable, high-performance motor drive for simple, fixed or variable speed brushless DC motor applications.

For more information about the ElectroCraft CompletePower™ Plus EZ Drive or to place an order, please visit ElectroCraft's website (https://www.electrocraft.com) or contact your local ElectroCraft representative.

About ElectroCraft

ElectroCraft, Inc. is a global provider of dependable, application-engineered fractional-horsepower motor and motion products. The ElectroCraft Powering Innovation custom manufacturing services cover the following products: AC motors, PMDC motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, servo motors, gearboxes, gearmotors, linear actuators, DC drives, servo drives, integrated motor drives.

Our products are found in thousands of different applications within industrial, commercial, and consumer product markets. While ElectroCraft provides a wide array of standard products with many configurable options, we have built our brand on custom OEM solutions that meet the precise performance, cost and quality our customers require.

For OEM Customers who are unsatisfied with having to design around inflexible off-the-shelf products, our technical knowledge and customizable product families provide for a design experience which results in motor and motion systems that provide superior reliability and performance at the lowest possible cost.

Media Contact:

Scott Sizemore

310.374.6058

[email protected]

SOURCE ElectroCraft Inc.