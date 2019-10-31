ElectroKinetic Solutions Inc. (EKS) Announces New CEO; Provides an Update on the EKS-DT Field Demonstration

EKS is also pleased to announce the commissioning of the field demonstration of its EKS-DT process (the "Project"). This field demonstration is the culmination of seven years of technology development. Proof-of-concept was achieved through more than three years of laboratory research. Scaled-up tests were performed at the C-FER facility in Edmonton, Alberta. A built-for-purpose test cell was constructed this spring at InnoTech Alberta's Vegreville research facility and was filled with 1,750 m 3 of fine fluid tailings. EKS designed the EKS-DT installation and fabricated and deployed the electrode array plus the in-situ sensor system for the field test. The system is remotely controlled using the proprietary EKS automated control system. The field test is expected to run at least for one year.

The Project's objective is to demonstrate that the EKS-DT technology can economically dewater at scale, oil sands tailings to greater than 60% solids while operating year-round under field conditions. Following successful completion of the Project, EKS will design, construct, install and operate a commercial pilot. This commercial pilot will be the final step leading to full commercialization of the EKS-DT process.

The Project is financially supported by Alberta Innovates, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. EKS thanks these funding partners for their essential financial support.

About EKS

EKS is a clean technology company that has developed the ElectroKinetic Solutions-Dewatering Technology (EKS-DT). This innovative technology is applicable to a wide range of industrial situations where difficult-to-dewater slurries, sludges and unstable clay soil conditions are present. EKS is currently expanding the application of its technology for other types of mine tailings, wastewaters, slurries and sludges.

