Electrolab Expansion Provides Additional Facilities for New Product Development

By adding a new building to its corporate headquarters in Boerne, TX, Electrolab increased total facility space to 36,000 sq. ft. This expansion facilitates the streamlined and efficient manufacturing of Electrolab's best-in-class tank level sensing and control technology, as well as the recently introduced suite of Class I, Division 1 rated Wireless & IoT communication devices. The added footprint also sets the stage for production of several new product lines currently in development.

The new building houses two new labs for engineering research and development (R&D), one focused on materials and chemistries, the other on mechanical engineering. Providing two additional dedicated lab areas cleared space for a dedicated electrical engineering R&D lab in the main building. These three R&D labs are critical to furthering Electrolab's reputation for rugged, reliable products designed for difficult and hazardous environments. Electrolab engineers use the labs to conduct rigorous experiments, ongoing testing and evaluation of Electrolab product designs, to ascertain the best materials and components that will ensure the reliability and longevity of Electrolab products.

"Although our current facility is barely four years old, increased sales and new product lines were challenging our space requirements and impacting our efficiency. With the new building completed, we are able to expand our R&D space to facilitate new product development. We've also been able to re-align our processes for more efficient production and product flow to ensure we meet customer expectations for quality and timely delivery of their orders," said Sean Drees, Electrolab CEO.

Electrolab currently sits on four acres of land and has one undeveloped acre available for future growth.

Electrolab, Inc. is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Boerne, Texas. For over 43 years, Electrolab has leveraged expertise in electrical and electronic technologies to design, engineer and manufacture sensors, precision measurement systems, communication and control devices for a variety of commercial products and industrial solutions. For more information please visit www.electrolabcontrols.com.

