Electrolab Level Sensors & Wireless Solutions Ideal for Oilfield Site Maintenance and Replacement

To fit the unique requirements of different site environments, Electrolab offers a versatile line of digital level sensors:

Model 2100 Stainless Steel DLS are ideal for oil and diesel tanks, environments with paraffin deposition problems, and H 2 S less than 2,500 PPM.

are ideal for oil and diesel tanks, environments with paraffin deposition problems, and H S less than 2,500 PPM. Model 2100 Fiberglass DLS are especially suited for oil tanks in corrosive environments, those with iron sulfide, saltwater tanks, and H 2 S greater than 2,500 PPM.

are especially suited for oil tanks in corrosive environments, those with iron sulfide, saltwater tanks, and H S greater than 2,500 PPM. Model 2100 Flex DLS work well in oil tanks with iron sulfide, saltwater tanks, tanks with temperatures less than 155 o F, high paraffin environments, H 2 S less than 2,500 PPM and large tanks requiring a sensor longer than 35 feet.

work well in oil tanks with iron sulfide, saltwater tanks, tanks with temperatures less than 155 F, high paraffin environments, H S less than 2,500 PPM and large tanks requiring a sensor longer than 35 feet. Stainless and Fiberglass DLS with High-Level Shut-In offer the addition of a dedicated circuit and third float for high and high-high level alarms. This circuit requires no power and is not affected by power outages. These sensors include an integrated test fixture for manually testing operation of the high-level alarms while keeping the tank hatch closed.

Click here to learn more about Electrolab digital level sensors and to access detailed specifications.

In addition to this line of level of sensors, Electrolab offers a suite of Class I, Division 1 rated wireless radios (nodes) and gateways. The Electrolab Wireless/IoT product line is optimized for Electrolab customer applications and offers oil field technicians the ability to easily install and configure a complete, robust, wireless communications network. Electrolab nodes connect all instrumentation on a pad site, regardless of brand , and reliably share information between local and remote equipment. Various communication protocols facilitate the connection of local wireless networks with the Internet and/or host systems, such as PLCs and SCADA devices. Key features include long battery life, excellent durability, safe and easy configuration. The product suite includes five different node options, based on the sensor and data transmission required, and two gateway options. Click here to learn more.

Electrolab, Inc. is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Boerne, Texas. For over 43 years, Electrolab has leveraged expertise in electrical and electronic technologies to design, engineer and manufacture sensors, precision measurement systems, communication and control devices for a variety of commercial products and industrial solutions. For more information please visit www.electrolabcontrols.com.

