Premium hydration brand brings movement, wellness, and refreshment to festivalgoers for the first time at country music's iconic festival.

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit®, the premium hydration brand, returns to the Stagecoach Country Music Festival as the official hydration partner in 2026 and introduces the Stagecoach x Electrolit Resort 5K, debuting its signature festival wellness experience at country music's iconic festival.

Electrolit® Expands Festival Wellness Programming with Stagecoach x Electrolit Resort 5K at Stagecoach 2026

Building on the success of the Coachella x Electrolit Campground 5K, which returns in 2026 for its second year, this new activation reflects Electrolit's commitment to expanding wellness-focused programming across major festival experiences. The Saturday morning 5K is designed to energize attendees, foster community, and set the tone for a full day of music, movement, and fun.

Stagecoach is country music's premier multi-day festival, attracting campers, families, and fans who embrace outdoor living, festival fashion, and shared experiences. With desert heat and full-day performances, hydration and stamina are essential — and the Electrolit Resort 5K offers a refreshing, non-competitive, lifestyle-focused morning experience.

Participants will gather in the festival campground on Saturday, April 25, at 9:00 a.m., with the run beginning promptly at 9:15 a.m., giving attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow fans and prepare for a full day of festival fun.

Festivalgoers can also visit Electrolit's hydration activation opposite the main stage to refresh and hydrate during Stagecoach, and can stock up ahead of time at national retailers including Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, and 7-Eleven, as well as online through channels such as Amazon.

For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit® is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit® contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit® is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit® is manufactured and owned by Pisa, a pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

About Stagecoach

California's Country Music Festival is taking place this year on April 24-26th in Indio, California at the iconic Empire Polo Club. Produced by Goldenvoice, Stagecoach brings together the biggest names in country music alongside rising stars with a dash of the unexpected for a weekend that celebrates the spirit, storytelling, and sound of country. Known for its high-energy performances, immersive fan experiences, and genre-spanning collaborations, Stagecoach has become a must-attend destination for artists and fans alike. Since its debut in 2007, Stagecoach has become a cornerstone of country music culture, attracting fans from around the globe each spring. Passes for this year's festival are available HERE.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

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SOURCE Electrolit