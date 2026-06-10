NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA and Electrolit® today announced a multi-year partnership that brings together the world's healthiest sport and the No. 1 rapid hydration beverage*, with Electrolit set to become the 'Official Electrolyte Beverage of the US Open,' beginning in 2026.

ELECTROLIT NAMED OFFICIAL ELECTROLYTE BEVERAGE OF THE US OPEN WITH MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Starting with this year's US Open, Electrolit will be available to all US Open players, in Electrolit-branded on-court coolers and other player-facing areas. Electrolit will also have a promotional space on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds. The US Open will drive brand awareness for Electrolit through a rotating virtual on-court logo position that will be visible during the US Open main draw broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

This partnership marks a further integration into tennis for Electrolit, whose athlete partners include two-time and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and rising American Emilio Nava. Electrolit's science-backed formulation, made with a balance of electrolytes to accelerate fluid absorption, including magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and chloride, support athletes through training, recovery and match play.

"We are delighted to welcome Electrolit to the US Open and to embark on this partnership with a global leader that is committed to innovation and excellence," said Deanne Pownall, Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships, USTA. "Electrolit and the USTA share a commitment to health and wellness and to growing the sport of tennis. This is a perfect match that will benefit the players and enhance the fan experience at the US Open."

"The US Open represents the very best of tennis - bringing together elite competition, passionate fans and a global stage unlike any other," said Caridad Ochoa, President & Chief Executive Officer, Electrolit USA. "Partnering with such an iconic event is a significant step forward for Electrolit as we continue to invest in the sport and support athletes at the highest levels of competition. Building on our relationships with champions like Aryna Sabalenka and rising stars like Emilio Nava, we're excited to further establish Electrolit within the tennis community and showcase the benefits of premium hydration throughout one of the world's most celebrated sporting events."

For more information on Electrolit, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, along with approximately 100 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S., and selects the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

For more information, contact: Pat Mitsch, USTA; [email protected]

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa, a pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

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SOURCE Electrolit