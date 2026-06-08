Ruiz completed the Everest Base Camp Marathon in Nepal, a high-altitude endurance race held at extreme elevation, in 8:32:16.

HOUSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit® athlete and endurance runner Nadia Ruiz has completed the Everest Base Camp Marathon in Nepal, widely regarded as one of the most physically demanding endurance events in the world, with extreme conditions and reaching elevations of approximately 17,598 feet.

Competing among 217 runners with race morning temperatures of -12°C/10.4°F, Ruiz crossed the finish line in 8 hours, 32 minutes, and 16 seconds, placing 107th overall and emerging as the sixth American finisher, marking a significant milestone in her endurance running career.

Electrolit® Athlete Nadia Ruiz Completes the Everest Base Camp Marathon, One of the World’s Most Demanding High-Altitude Races

The Everest Base Camp Marathon has taken place in the Himalayan region since 2003, where athletes contend not only with distance but also with steep ascents, uneven terrain, and oxygen levels that are roughly 50% of what is available at sea level due to the altitude. From the start line at Everest Base Camp, runners must adapt immediately to conditions that can alter pace, effort, and recovery from mile to mile.

For Ruiz, the race represented a test of adaptability as much as endurance, and was supported from training through to passing the finish line by her hydration partner, Electrolit, the number one rapid hydration beverage.

"Altitude changes everything," Ruiz said. "You can't rely on rhythm the same way you do in a normal marathon. It becomes about paying attention to your body and adjusting constantly just to keep moving forward. Conquering the Everest Marathon has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I couldn't have done it without Electrolit in my corner."

Ruiz, who has built her endurance career around long-distance and high-challenge events, has focused her training on resilience, pacing strategy, and adaptability under stress. Her completion of the Everest Base Camp Marathon adds to a growing portfolio of extreme endurance efforts that test both physical conditioning and mental discipline.

As an Electrolit athlete, Ruiz prioritizes proper hydration in her training and recovery, key factors in high-altitude endurance conditions where reduced oxygen and sustained exertion increase physical stress. Formulated with a balance of electrolytes including sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and chloride, Electrolit supported her hydration needs throughout preparation and recovery.

The Everest Base Camp Marathon is held annually in the Himalayas of Nepal and is considered one of the most challenging endurance races in the world. The course begins near Everest Base Camp and features extreme altitude, rugged terrain, and rapidly changing weather conditions. Athletes compete at elevations where oxygen levels are significantly lower than at sea level, making pacing and physiological adaptation critical components of completion.

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About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit® is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit® contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit® is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit® is manufactured and owned by Pisa, a pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

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SOURCE Electrolit