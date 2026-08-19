Electrolit® Invites NYC Tennis Fans to Channel Their Inner Aryna Sabalenka at Saby's Slice Shop, with WTA World No. 1 Appearance

From thunderous serves to trademark celebrations, Electrolit is challenging fans to channel their inner Saby at the Battle of the Sabys™ contest at FINI Pizza for the chance to meet the tennis superstar.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit® and WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka are serving up the return of Saby's Slice Shop™ in Brooklyn ahead of New York's biggest tennis moment, inviting fans to channel their inner Saby through Aryna-inspired challenges as part of the Battle of the Sabys™ contest. Fans can expect a special appearance from the tennis superstar, celebrate her return to FINI Pizza, and experience the comeback of her fan-favorite pizza collaboration.

Electrolit® Invites NYC Tennis Fans to Channel Their Inner Aryna Cat Saby’s Slice Shop, with WTA World No. 1 Appearance

The opening-night celebration at FINI Pizza in Brooklyn Heights on August 28, 2026, will be headlined by The Battle of the Sabys™, a one-of-a-kind fan competition hosted by legendary New York sketch comedy star Jeremy Culhane, celebrating who can match Aryna's powerful play, signature style, and fearless personality both on and off the court.

WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2026



SCHEDULE:

5PM ET: Doors open & competition registration

6:30PM ET: "Battle of the Sabys" starts, with DJ Stretch in the DJ booth

7PM ET onwards: Electrolit fun continues, with an additional DJ, slices, Electrolit cocktails, and more

WHERE: FINI Pizza Brooklyn Heights | 159 Bridge Park Dr, Brooklyn Heights, NY 11201



ENTRY: Free, open to the public



RSVP: partiful.com/e/ZrePsxCupedercGvHqns

Fans will compete across three Aryna-inspired categories celebrating the Tiger's most iconic on-court trademarks – from her powerful serve and championship mindset to her roaring grunts, signature slicked-back buns, and legendary celebrations. The crowd will help determine three ultimate Saby champions, who will earn the chance to meet Aryna and receive a custom trophy: a signed Aryna Sabalenka bobblehead presented by the tennis superstar herself.

The competition categories include:

Saby Serve: Who can bring the best impression of her signature serves, slices, and poses?

Who can bring the best impression of her signature serves, slices, and poses? Saby Style: Who can serve Aryna's signature on-court look best, from her game-ready hair buns to her head-to-toe tennis co-ords? Bonus points for anyone who brings Aryna's favorite Electrolit flavor.

Who can serve Aryna's signature on-court look best, from her game-ready hair buns to her head-to-toe tennis co-ords? Bonus points for anyone who brings Aryna's favorite Electrolit flavor. Saby Sound: Who can recreate a winning moment or the most Aryna-esque grunt worthy of the spotlight?

"New York fans always bring such amazing energy, and that's one of the things I love most about playing here," said Sabalenka. "I wanted to create a fun way for us to connect beyond the court and celebrate the things that make tennis exciting – the big moments, the passion, the celebrations and the personality behind the game. I'm excited to see everyone's creativity, share some pizza and enjoy this experience together before the tournament begins."

Throughout the evening, fans can stick around to enjoy the return of Aryna's fan-favorite Saby's Slice at FINI Pizza, hydrate with Electrolit, and dance to DJs. Guests throughout the weekend can also enjoy three exclusive signature Electrolit cocktails.

Returning after its popular debut last year, Saby's Slice Shop™ brings fans closer to Aryna through the perfect New York combination: tennis, pizza, and personality. The limited-time Saby's Slice, Aryna's signature spin on a classic pepperoni pizza, will be available from August 28–30 at all three FINI Pizza locations in New York: Brooklyn Heights, Williamsburg, and Amagansett. The pizza will be paired with Electrolit's Instant Hydration as a $6.25 bundle, keeping New Yorkers refreshed through all of the city's best tennis moments. Anybody who purchases the Saby Slice & Electrolit bundle from any of the three locations can enter a raffle to win one pair of US Open tickets; the winner will be announced on FINI Pizza's social media on Monday morning (August 31).

Beginning August 16, 2026, fans will be invited to play a role in unveiling The Battle of the Sabys™ through an interactive wallscape at 104 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn. Featuring Aryna as the face of the installation, the larger-than-life display will hide the event announcement behind a collection of tennis balls for fans to discover and remove, with the full reveal of the Battle of the Sabys unlocked once every ball has been claimed.

To learn more about Electrolit's tennis programming and upcoming experiences, follow @Electrolit on social media, or visit Electrolit.com for more information.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrolit