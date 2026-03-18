Official hydration sponsor helps emerging talent perform at their best and supports fans with science-backed recovery.

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit, the science-backed premium hydration beverage, returns as an official sponsor of EDC Las Vegas (May 15–17, 2026) and is proudly the presenting sponsor of the Discovery Project DJ/Producer Competition (open now until March 27, 2026) to spotlight the next generation of electronic music talent. The competition gives emerging artists the chance to perform live on one of the world's biggest stages, while Electrolit hydrates the next wave of DJs, creators, and late-night legends through every toast, every night out, and every morning after.

Electrolit Powers the Next Generation of DJs with Discovery Project Competition at EDC Las Vegas 2026

Created by Insomniac Events in 2012 to amplify fresh talent, the Discovery Project program gives one hand-selected winner — chosen by the Insomniac team and guest judge Kaskade — the opportunity to perform at EDC Las Vegas. Discovery Project also supports artists by releasing their winning tracks on its record label, along with a special takeover of its "Projections Radio" show on Insomniac Radio.

The Discovery Project competition runs until Friday, March 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM PT. Emerging DJs and producers are encouraged to Discover their true potential by submitting entries now. Official rules, prizing details, and submission information can be found at: www.insomniac.com/music/discovery-project/competitions/edc-las-vegas-2026/

Fans can also visit Electrolit's hydration activations throughout EDC Las Vegas (May 15 –17, 2026) and EDC Orlando (November 6–8, 2026) to refresh and rehydrate, helping them recover, reset, and be at their best across every set, every night, and every morning after.

Electrolit is available at national retailers including Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, and 7-Eleven, as well as online through channels such as Amazon.

For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit has since become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a hydrating beverage to replenish vital electrolytes. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, and sodium lactate plus glucose for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro-electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in an array of delicious flavors and formats, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

ABOUT INSOMNIAC

Insomniac, the global dance music experience curator, is the driving force behind some of the world's most iconic music festivals, including Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland. Under the leadership of visionary founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac continues to innovate — expanding dance music into arenas, clubs, and groundbreaking venues like the Las Vegas Sphere — while remaining rooted in the California-born underground ethos that ignited the movement. For more than 30 years, Rotella has championed creativity, inclusivity, and community through immersive, large-scale experiences. Keep up with Insomniac on its Website, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

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SOURCE Electrolit