Electrolux and AIESEC Mobilize Youth to act on Responsible Consumption

Electrolux and AIESEC, which is a global organization for youth leadership, are teaming up around a joint #ActSustainably campaign, raising awareness about SDG 12. The focus is to inform about opportunities for young leaders to take action on food sustainability issues, by volunteering in projects that address challenges such as hunger, poor nutrition, food waste and responsible consumption. More information is available on the dedicated Youth For Global Goals website: https://youth4globalgoals.org/responsible-consumption-and-production/.

"Through our Feed the Planet partnership, Electrolux, AIESEC and Worldchefs have launched more than 10 food sustainability projects around the world since 2017. We're very happy to deepen our relationship with AIESEC by together reaching out to the next generation of leaders about how they can contribute to SDG 12 by volunteering in these and future projects," said Henrik Sundström, Head of Sustainability Affairs at Electrolux.

As part of Electrolux sustainability framework, For the Better, the company in 2016 set up the Electrolux Food Foundation, creating a long-term platform for funding initiatives in this area and engaging employees around the world. More information about Food Foundation projects is available here.

The first initiative to be financed was Feed the Planet, a partnership with AIESEC and Worldchefs which included commitments to jointly driving a number of food projects over the coming years. AIESEC, which is promoting and driving youth participation in the implementation of the UN sustainable development goals, provides volunteers to help manage projects on the ground. Worldchefs supports projects through an international network of chefs passionate about creating better food, better lives and better futures across the globe.

