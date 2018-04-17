Electrolux and Innit Partner to Deliver Customized Cooking Experiences

"We are constantly seeking new ways to help consumers create great tasting food experiences," says Dan Arler, CEO Major Appliances EMEA, Electrolux. "Our aim is to make everyday cooking easier and more delightful for our consumers and Innit is the perfect partner to help us deliver. Together our technologies will help home cooks who struggle with time, ingredients and multitasking enjoy cooking more than ever before."

Innit recommends personalized meals based on diet, allergies, and preferences. It gives consumers the ability to customize components of their meal and empowers them to experiment with flavors and ingredients. Electrolux owners can register both their connected and non-connected appliances with Innit, which will automatically tailor content, meals, and guidance to the specific appliance.

Once consumers design their meal, Innit's "culinary GPS" system orchestrates steps from several dishes simultaneously—ensuring all components of the meal are ready at the same time. The partnership allows customized cooking instructions for each of these dishes to be sent directly to an Electrolux connected oven. These automated programs control temperature and timing, leveraging the advanced capabilities of their appliance to continuously deliver optimal results. Innit can also be controlled, hands-free, through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

"We are very proud to partner with Electrolux to enhance the consumer experience and inspire people to cook with confidence every day," says Eugenio Minvielle, founder of Innit. "Together with our partner ecosystem we are already helping many families eat and live better in the US. As our first partner in Europe, Electrolux is furthering this mission as we bring a new level of confidence, simplicity, and delight to kitchens around the world."

The partnership debuts at EuroCucina 2018 with live demonstrations throughout the week by following the entire process a couple goes through to cook dinner.

The joint Electrolux-Innit experience will be available Q1 2019.

About Innit

Silicon Valley-based Innit is an "eating technology" company that has developed the world's first Connected Food Platform. Realizing and leading the vision of the connected kitchen, Innit is a centralized hub that integrates a disjointed food system by focusing on the way individuals want to eat. Combining the strengths of its partners' products and services with its platform, Innit provides a personalized, connected, and confidence-building consumer experience across the eating ritual. For more information visit www.innit.com.

About Electrolux

Electrolux shapes living for the better by reinventing taste, care and wellbeing experiences, making life more enjoyable and sustainable for millions of people. As a leading global appliance company, we place the consumer at the heart of everything we do. Through our brands, including Electrolux, AEG, Anova, Frigidaire, Westinghouse and Zanussi, we sell more than 60 million household and professional products in more than 150 markets every year. In 2017 Electrolux had sales of SEK 122 billion and employed 56,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

