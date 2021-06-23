Electrolux and SideChef Launch Recipes For Elevated and Sustainable Home Cooking

SideChef has created recipes to inspire the home cook, leveraging the unique features of the new Electrolux suite of kitchen appliances including in the Connected Double Wall Oven and Induction Cooktop . Electrolux wall ovens bring the latest cooking modes - air sous vide, steam bake, steam roast, and air fry - to consumers' kitchens. The SideChef Premium recipes are designed to take advantage of these cooking modes as well as more traditional cooking techniques to preserve flavors and deliver delicious results while also providing an elevated culinary experience.

"A home cook may be new to using air sous vide in the wall oven or Power Slide on the induction cooktop, and we want them to have delicious, healthy recipes to help them explore these new cooking technologies," said Electrolux North America VP of Marketing Amie Guy.

All Electrolux registered owners who purchase any appliance from the new kitchen suite will receive a complimentary one-year subscription of SideChef Premium, click here to learn more.

These custom recipes are focused on sustainable cooking and on inspiring culinary creativity. With Electrolux's advanced energy-efficient appliances, home cooks can also make a positive environmental impact while achieving high quality dining.

"For a long time now, cooks have brought online recipes to the kitchen. Today, the recipe experience and guidance can come standard with their Electrolux kitchen appliance purchases, for an all-inclusive offering," said Kevin Yu, CEO, and Founder of SideChef. "We are thrilled to have a world-class partner in Electrolux, known for quality and innovation, to bridge the digital and hardware into one unified product experience."

Registered consumers can also access 800+ exclusive on-demand cooking classes from world-renowned culinary experts, including the winner of Top Chef Masters, contestants from MasterChef, The Great British Baking Show, and more. Each culinary expert features instructional guidance with step-by-step videos, cooking techniques and tips, and voice-guided cooking. All recipes are shoppable with ingredient lists and options to purchase through Walmart.

About Electrolux North America

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. They reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through the company's solutions and operations. Under their brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, they sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. Learn more at www.electroluxappliances.com .

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the world's largest retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired over 20 million meals cooked in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.sidechef.com .

