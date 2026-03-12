Electrolux Group Introduces Frigidaire DualZone Stacked Air Fryer

A space-saving, versatile solution that makes cooking for the family faster and easier

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group is introducing a DualZone Stacked Air Fryer under its Frigidaire brand. The new countertop appliance is designed to help busy families cook smarter without sacrificing space or versatility. Featuring a vertical, dual-basket design and multiple cooking modes, the DualZone Stacked Air Fryer is now available on Frigidaire.com and Frigidaire.ca.

Frigidaire DualZone Stacked Air Fryer

Designed for practicality, the DualZone Stacked Air Fryer enables home cooks to prepare two dishes at once in a compact footprint, making it easier to serve family meals on tight schedules. With four cooking modes in this one appliance, Frigidaire continues to expand its small appliance portfolio with solutions that simplify everyday life in the kitchen.

"Today's families are constantly balancing work, home and everything in between," said Jackie Orsini, director of Consumables & Accessories, Small Domestic Appliances and Wellbeing for Region North America. "The Frigidaire DualZone Stacked Air Fryer is designed to meet them where they are, delivering flexibility, efficiency and dependable performance in a design that fits easily into home kitchens."

Innovative features that set the Frigidaire DualZone Stacked Air Fryer apart include:

Four ways to cook in one. Air fry, bake, reheat, and dehydrate in a single appliance, for maximum versatility.

DualZone Sync Technology. Sync Finish allows two different recipes to be cooked at the same time, while Sync Cook matches temperature and time across baskets for easy batch cooking.



Sync Finish allows two different recipes to be cooked at the same time, while Sync Cook matches temperature and time across baskets for easy batch cooking. Space-saving plus large capacity. Vertically stacked baskets free up valuable countertop space, while providing a combined extra-large capacity of up to 11.6 quarts.





Vertically stacked baskets free up valuable countertop space, while providing a combined extra-large capacity of up to 11.6 quarts. Designed for everyday ease. A premium touch user interface, easy-view cooking windows, dishwasher-safe baskets and drawers, and an automatic reminder to shake the basket for even cooking all help deliver consistent, hassle-free results.





A premium touch user interface, easy-view cooking windows, dishwasher-safe baskets and drawers, and an automatic reminder to shake the basket for even cooking all help deliver consistent, hassle-free results. Family-friendly presets. Four pre-programmed air fry functions – vegetables, fish, steak, and chicken – take the guesswork out of mealtime.

The Frigidaire DualZone Stacked Air Fryer reflects the Frigidaire brand's focus on dependable, easy-to-use appliances that support family life and help consumers feel more confident and accomplished in the kitchen.

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025, Electrolux Group in North America had sales of $4.6 billion and employed more than 9,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

SOURCE Electrolux Group