Electrolux Partners With Innit to Offer Connected Cooking Experience

The Innit app recommends personalized meals based on diet, allergies, and preferences. After users register their connected or non-connected Electrolux appliances with Innit, the platform will automatically tailor content, meals, and guidance to the specific cooking programs and capabilities of their appliance.

"Innit is an excellent partner for Electrolux. Together, our technologies will help home cooks that struggle with time, ingredients and multitasking, to enjoy cooking more than ever before," said Dan Arler, Head of Electrolux Major Appliances EMEA. "Strategically, this is a great example of how can develop new business models and relationships with consumers around the ecosystem of the smart kitchen. We're very excited about this as a future growth driver."

Electrolux earlier this year launched a connected oven with a camera in the Nordics. The joint Electrolux-Innit experience will be available from the first quarter of 2019.

"We are very proud to partner with Electrolux to enhance the consumer experience and inspire people to cook with confidence every day." says Eugenio Minvielle, founder of Innit. "Together with our partner ecosystem we are already helping many families eat and live better in the US. As our first partner in Europe, Electrolux is furthering this mission as we bring a new level of confidence, simplicity, and delight to kitchens around the world."

Live demonstrations of the Electrolux-Innit experience will take place this week at EuroCucina 2018. The demonstration will also feature integration with Sony Mobile's interactive projector, Xperia Touch. It brings the kitchen countertop to life by projecting an interactive display directly on the surface, allowing the consumer to browse the app without the worry of spillage or splashes.

