Electrolux Presents Progress in 2017 Sustainability Report

"Sustainable development is a key element of our business model and essential to realizing our company purpose that we launched in 2017, 'Shape living for the better'. Therefore, we are dedicated to reduce our own climate footprint and to help consumers to reduce food waste, cook healthier meals, maintain garments for longer and purify the air in their homes," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux.

Electrolux sustainability framework targets nine main areas that contribute to better solutions, better operations and a better society. In the area of Better Solutions, Electrolux has increased the use of recycled plastics with 15 times since 2011, using 5,600 metric tons in 2017. Electrolux target is to increase the amount of recycled plastics used to 20,000 metric tons by 2020.

Within Better Operations, Electrolux has reduced the carbon footprint of its operations (factories, warehouses and offices) by 59% compared to 2005. The Group is now revising its long-term goals for reducing CO2 emissions; the ambition is to set science-based targets that will contribute to the Paris Climate Agreement's aim of keeping the global temperature rise well below 2°C. In addition to the target for an 80% reduction within operations, a new target for the impact from use of products will be announced shortly.

Contributing to a Better Society, around 10,000 people all over the world have engaged in "Feed the Planet" projects supported by the Electrolux Food Foundation. The foundation, which has been running since September 2016, aims to contribute more in addressing major global challenges such as hunger, poor nutrition, food waste and responsible consumption, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"I am proud that we during 2017 improved our overall sustainability performance within Electrolux. We also embedded the sustainability framework throughout our business as a key part of our new purpose. It is encouraging to see that Electrolux once again has been awarded as one of the world's most sustainable companies in several rankings. It inspires us to stay focused and reinforces our commitment for a more sustainable living," said Henrik Sundström, Vice President for Sustainability Affairs at Electrolux.

As previously announced, the overall goal for the Electrolux Group is to reduce the CO2 emissions both through more efficient products and in operations by 50% in 2020, relative to 2005 levels. During 2017, the Group has achieved an overall CO2 reduction of 31%.

