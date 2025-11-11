Electrolux Professional Group to acquire the assets of Royal Range - a US Cooking company

Electrolux Professional Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Royal Range, a US Commercial Cooking company.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The business from Royal Range provides a strategically important addition to our existing cooking platform in the US. It combines and expands our product offering with new product categories in a positive and synergistic way. By utilizing the strong sales force of Electrolux Professional, we should be able to significantly expand sales of the products from Royal Range", says Bo Erickson, President Business Area Food Americas, Electrolux Professional.

Royal Range, founded in 1995, designs and produces cooking equipment that includes ranges, ovens, fryers and countertop cooking appliances. The company has approximately 40 employees, and is based with one factory in Eastvale, California, US.

The company is expected to have sales of approximately SEK 100m in 2025, and an EBITA margin that is accretive to the EBITA-margin target of 15% of Electrolux Professional Group. The purchase price is not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

