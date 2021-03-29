Electrolux reports progress on new sustainability strategy and includes climate reduction incentive program for top managers

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report today. The report highlights include a 70% reduction in emissions since 2015 and an innovative climate reduction element to its long-term incentive program for top managers.

The report covers the company's progress on its sustainability ambitions according to its new For the Better 2030 sustainability framework launched in March 2020. The comprehensive framework covers the areas of `Better Solutions', `Better Company', `Better Living' and the company's climate targets.

"I firmly believe that our new framework will help us maintain our sustainability leadership, which will be a competitive advantage and driver of profitable growth over the next decade," says Jonas Samuelson, Electrolux President & CEO. "In fact, the framework takes our sustainability objectives to the next level - including an ambition to achieve climate neutrality across our value chain by 2050."

The report highlights include a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions from the company's operations since 2015 - toward its 80% reduction science-based target (Scope 1 and 2) by 2025 and a 100% reduction by 2030. Electrolux science-based target (Scope 3) product use emissions decreased by over 20% compared to 2015.

Electrolux also took an important step toward its climate ambition by adding a substantial climate impact reduction element to its long-term incentive program for its top 260 managers, which will drive climate action throughout the organization.

"For the Better 2030 means broadening our sustainability approach to address topics that are close to us by helping people to live more sustainably in their homes while they are using our products," says Henrik Sundström, VP Sustainability Affairs. "This involves promoting more sustainable eating, making clothes last longer and improving their home environment. Our first pan-regional campaign Make it Last, to inspire consumers to take better care of their clothes, is a good example of our approach."

Read the full report here: http://www.electroluxgroup.com/sustainabilityreport2020

