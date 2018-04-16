Electrolux Showcases Latest Innovations on Kitchen Experiences at EuroCucina

At EuroCucina, live show cooking from expert chefs will demonstrate how Electrolux domestic appliances deliver the same quality results as their professional counterparts. Later this week, Electrolux will also announce a strategic partnership around a digital platform that will deliver personalized cooking journeys within the kitchen.

"Whenever we introduce new products our focus is on enabling great experiences rather than merely thinking about product features," says Dan Arler, Head of Major Appliances EMEA at Electrolux. "Experiences are determined by true benefits such as intuitive use and design quality as well as by surpassing consumer expectations regarding the results that they will achieve."

Products being launched at the trade show include the new Electrolux SenseCook Pro hob range, with features allowing the user to set the correct temperature in the pan, keeping it consistent for better frying results. Highlights in food preservation include temperature and humidity capabilities that retain market freshness for longer. Ingredients are also easier to find, with moveable bins and the SpinView plate that turns 360 degrees within the fridge. Electrolux will also present updates to its range of dishwashers, with new technology that offers a cleaning performance that is up to 50% better* than standard programs.

Offering a glimpse of the future at EuroCucina, Electrolux will showcase an Assisted Cooking Concept area. Featuring ovens with responsive glass that changes opacity based on proximity, to work surfaces that integrate chopping boards and knife cleaners, this conceptual space will give an insight into the future of kitchen design.

* Compared with Electrolux standard program.

