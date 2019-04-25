Electrolux Strengthens its Professional Beverage Offering by Acquiring UNIC in France

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux business area Professional Products today announced it has acquired UNIC S.A.S., a French manufacturer of professional espresso machines. The acquisition complements the Electrolux offering of products for beverage service and further develops its position as a leader in complete solutions for the hospitality industry.

UNIC is a manufacturer of espresso machines, including fully automatic as well as traditional models, with 100 years of technology, quality and manufacturing experience. The acquired company had combined net sales of approximately EUR 20 million in 2018, and 130 employees. Its headquarters and main manufacturing facility are located in southern France, near Nice.

The acquisition is part of Electrolux Professional Products' strategy to grow as the only supplier with a complete offering of food service, beverage and laundry solutions under one brand. Together with previous acquisitions (Grindmaster-Cecilware in North America 2017 and SPM Drink Systems in Italy 2018), UNIC complements the Electrolux portfolio of products for hot, cold and frozen beverages.

"UNIC's line of innovative espresso products, especially in the fully automatic space, is an important strategic addition to our product offering, and their expertise enables us to further develop Electrolux technology platform for the fast-growing coffee market. We welcome the team to the Electrolux Professional family", said Alberto Zanata, Head of Electrolux Professional Products.

